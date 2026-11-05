JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning Receives 11Th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award In Southern Alberta

- JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning teamCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Air Conditioning and Heating category for Southern Alberta. The recognition marks the Calgary-owned company's 11th consecutive Consumer Choice Award and celebrates more than 20 years of helping homeowners make informed decisions about the systems responsible for keeping their homes comfortable.For JPS, installing a furnace or air conditioner is only part of the job. The company has built its approach around educating homeowners about their options, properly matching equipment to the home and providing long-term protection and support after installation.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award for an 11th consecutive year is an incredible honour for our entire team,” said the JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning team.“Heating and cooling systems are major investments, and homeowners deserve to understand what they are buying, why it is being recommended and how it will perform over time. We want our customers to feel informed and confident in their decisions, and to know that we will continue to stand behind the equipment and the work long after installation.”That philosophy is reflected in the company's well-known promise as the“Home of the Last Furnace/AC You'll Ever Buy.” Rather than focusing solely on the initial purchase, JPS places considerable emphasis on equipment longevity and warranty protection. Select systems include manufacturer-backed parts and labour warranties and lifetime unit replacement coverage, while qualifying installations are also supported by a two-year equipment satisfaction guarantee.Education begins before a new system is selected. JPS helps homeowners compare equipment based on factors such as efficiency, operating costs, noise levels, technology and warranty coverage. Its approach is intended to give customers a clearer understanding of the differences between systems rather than simply presenting a single recommendation.That same focus extends to maintaining equipment once it is installed. Through its JPS Care Club, homeowners can access ongoing maintenance and benefits such as annual tune-ups, repair discounts and filter replacement. Repair work is also backed by parts and labour warranty coverage, giving customers continued support when an existing system needs attention.Over the years, JPS has expanded beyond furnaces and central air conditioning to provide a broader range of home comfort services. Its team now works with heat pumps, boilers, hot water tanks and tankless systems, indoor air quality equipment and duct cleaning, alongside plumbing and electrical services. This allows homeowners to address multiple interconnected systems through one local provider.Energy efficiency has become an increasingly important part of those conversations. JPS offers high-efficiency furnaces, air conditioners and heat pumps and is a qualified contractor for Alberta's Clean Energy Improvement Program, which provides eligible property owners with another avenue for financing energy-efficiency improvements.The company also emphasizes how its technicians work inside customers' homes. Protective floor coverings and boot covers are standard parts of its home protection practices, while old equipment is sorted and disposed of with recyclable materials and applicable chemicals handled appropriately.JPS remains locally owned and operated in Calgary and serves homeowners throughout Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Chestermere and surrounding Southern Alberta communities.After more than two decades in the industry, JPS has seen home comfort technology become quieter, more efficient and increasingly sophisticated. Its 11th consecutive Consumer Choice Award recognizes a company that has continued to evolve alongside that technology while maintaining a straightforward philosophy: help homeowners understand their options, install the right solution and remain accountable for what happens afterward.For more information, visit or their Consumer Choice Award profile.About JPS Furnace & Air ConditioningJPS Furnace & Air Conditioning is a Calgary-owned and operated home comfort company with more than 20 years of industry experience. Serving Calgary and surrounding Southern Alberta communities, JPS provides installation, repair and maintenance for furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, boilers and water heating systems, along with indoor air quality, duct cleaning, plumbing and electrical services. The company emphasizes homeowner education, long-term equipment reliability and comprehensive warranty protection.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning Receives 11th Consecutive Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta News Provided By Consumer Choice Award November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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