Equium Group Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award For Property Management In Southern Alberta

- Equium Group teamCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Equium Group has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Property Management category for Southern Alberta for eight years in a row. The recognition celebrates a Calgary-founded real estate organization that has grown significantly since its establishment in 2011 while building an extensive portfolio across condominium, residential and commercial real estate.Founded in Calgary, Equium Group has developed an integrated model that brings property management, development, construction, marketing, leasing and investment expertise together within one organization. Today, the company manages more than $7 billion in real estate assets representing over 25 million square feet across Southern Alberta.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a tremendous honour for our team,” said the Equium Group team.“Our growth has always been tied to the responsibility our clients place in us to protect and manage valuable real estate assets. As our portfolio has expanded, we have continued to invest in our people, systems and operations so we can provide the accountability and hands-on management our clients expect.”Equium works with a diverse range of clients, from individual property owners and condominium boards to investors and some of Canada's largest real estate private equity firms. This breadth of experience allows its teams to manage properties at different stages of their lifecycle while addressing the operational, financial and strategic priorities unique to each asset.Condominium management has become a particularly significant part of the company's footprint. Equium manages more than 8.5% of Calgary's condominium market, with more than 55,000 Calgarians living, working and playing in properties under its management. Its condominium portfolio ranges from small corporations with only a handful of units to communities containing hundreds of homes.Behind that scale is an approach that treats each property as an individual asset with its own operational requirements, financial priorities and long-term objectives. Equium combines day-to-day property management with financial oversight, capital planning, building operations, energy management and performance reporting, allowing its teams to consider both immediate needs and the long-term health of the properties they manage.The company's growth has also earned recognition beyond the property management industry. For eight consecutive years, Equium has been ranked among Canada's fastest-growing companies by major business publications, including Maclean's, Canadian Business and The Globe and Mail's Report on Business, while also receiving recognition from the Financial Times.From its Calgary beginnings to managing millions of square feet across Southern Alberta, Equium has scaled considerably while continuing to operate from the hands-on management philosophy established at its founding. The 2026 Consumer Choice Award marks another milestone in that growth and recognizes the company's established presence within Southern Alberta's property management industry.For more information, visit or their Consumer Choice Award profile.About Equium GroupFounded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is an integrated real estate organization specializing in condominium, commercial and residential real estate services. The company manages more than $7 billion in real estate assets and over 24 million square feet across Southern Alberta, providing property management and related real estate services to condominium corporations, property owners, investors and institutional clients.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Equium Group Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Property Management in Southern Alberta News Provided By Consumer Choice Award November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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