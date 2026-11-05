Yanko Popovic Sidhu Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award For Personal Injury Law In Southern Alberta

- Yanko Popovic Sidhu teamCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Yanko Popovic Sidhu has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Lawyer – Personal Injury category for Southern Alberta. The recognition continues a longstanding relationship with Consumer Choice Award, with the Calgary firm receiving recognition for personal injury law every year since 2014.For more than 40 years, Yanko Popovic Sidhu has represented people navigating the legal and financial consequences of serious injuries. During a period that can involve medical treatment, lost income, insurance claims and uncertainty about what comes next, the firm focuses on helping clients understand their options while managing the legal process on their behalf.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award once again is a meaningful honour for our entire team,” said the Yanko Popovic Sidhu team.“People often come to us during incredibly difficult periods in their lives, when they are dealing with an injury while also trying to understand insurance and the legal process. Our responsibility is to listen, provide clear guidance and advocate for each client based on the circumstances of their case. We are grateful for the confidence people continue to place in our firm.”The firm handles a broad range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle and motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and cyclist claims, slip and fall injuries, serious and catastrophic injuries, wrongful death and medical malpractice. Its lawyers also represent clients in more specialized matters involving construction accidents, product liability and other injury claims.Rather than applying the same strategy to every file, Yanko Popovic Sidhu develops its legal approach around the circumstances of the individual case. The process can involve gathering medical records and witness statements, investigating the incident, documenting losses and negotiating with insurance companies. When an appropriate settlement cannot be reached, the firm is prepared to advance the matter to trial.Clear communication is an important part of that process. Clients are kept informed about the progress of their claim, the options available to them and the steps involved as the case develops. The firm also recognizes that the impact of an injury extends beyond the legal file itself, requiring an approach that considers the physical, emotional and financial challenges clients may be experiencing.Access to representation is supported through free, no-obligation initial consultations and contingency-fee arrangements. Under this structure, legal fees are payable only when compensation is recovered, with applicable disbursements and taxes addressed according to the arrangement. This allows potential clients to discuss their circumstances and better understand their legal options before deciding how to proceed.The firm's current team includes lawyers with extensive experience across personal injury litigation and related areas of law. Among them are David G. Yanko K.C., Brad Popovic and Herman Sidhu, whose name was added to the firm in 2025 after beginning his career there as an articling student in 2012.After decades of representing injured Albertans, Yanko Popovic Sidhu continues to approach personal injury law as both a legal and human responsibility. Its 2026 Consumer Choice Award recognizes a firm that has remained focused on helping clients find clarity, understand their rights and move through a complicated legal process with experienced representation beside them.For more information, visit or their Consumer Choice Award profile.About Yanko Popovic SidhuYanko Popovic Sidhu is a Calgary-based law firm with more than 40 years of experience assisting personal injury clients across Alberta. The firm represents individuals in matters involving motor vehicle accidents, serious and catastrophic injuries, slip and falls, wrongful death, medical malpractice and other personal injury claims. Its team provides personalized legal guidance and representation from initial consultation through negotiation, settlement or trial.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Yanko Popovic Sidhu Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Personal Injury Law in Southern Alberta News Provided By Consumer Choice Award November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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