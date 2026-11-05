X-BATT Files International Patent Application For Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Technology

Filing extends protection for X-BATT's battery safety innovation beyond the U.S., setting the stage for improved battery safety globally

- James Fleetwood, Chief Technology Officer, X-BATTORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- X-BATT today announced it filed an international patent application covering the new materials and designs it developed to improve the safety of lithium-ion batteries during assembly, transportation, operation and storage. The application, filed in September, builds on the U.S. patent application X-BATT announced earlier this year and extends the company's pursuit of protection for the technology into key global markets.The technology targets safety risks in everyday situations such as deep discharge and extended storage, which are common across homes, vehicles, warehouses and the supply chains that connect them. With lithium-ion batteries now embedded in nearly every category of consumer, commercial and industrial product, the need for safer cells is global, and so is the market for the materials that deliver them."Lithium-ion batteries are made, shipped, stored and used all over the world, and the risks we set out to reduce show up at every step. We see this technology as the foundation for a safer generation of lithium-ion materials worldwide," said James Fleetwood, Chief Technology Officer, X-BATT.X-BATT operates as an advanced energy-materials IP platform: it identifies and develops new materials, proves them in production-relevant formats, and licenses validated technology to partners at scale. International patent protection ensures the company can offer its battery safety technology to partners wherever they build and gives those partners confidence that the intellectual property behind it is secured.The international filing also reflects growing interest in safety-focused materials from manufacturers and integrators who are looking to reduce risk in storage, shipping and end-of-life handling, and to open lithium-ion deployment in settings where safety constraints have previously limited adoption.Since the U.S. filing, X-BATT has continued to validate the technology, with ongoing testing further supporting its performance in deep-discharge and extended-storage conditions. The international filing marks the next step in moving from the lab toward licensing and integration with partners, consistent with X-BATT's model of proving innovations on the bench before scaling them through partnerships.About X-BATTFounded in 2019, X-BATTpioneers tomorrow's energy-storage materials through curiosity-driven, disruptive R&D. Our mission is to advance energy-storage material science through bold research, innovative materials development, and collaborative partnerships, delivering transformative solutions for a sustainable future. Working with industry and research partners, we move innovations from the lab to production-relevant formats with a focus on safety, performance, and manufacturability. For more information, visit .

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

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X-BATT Files International Patent Application for Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Technology News Provided By Wellons Communications November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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