Synchrocare, LLC Announces Medical Device Franchise Opportunities Across Massachusetts

Franchise program offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to enter one of the country's most established healthcare and medical innovation markets

- Reza Yazdian, JDMA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Synchrocare, LLC, a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005, has announced franchise opportunities throughout Massachusetts. The program invites entrepreneurs and business professionals to enter the medical device distribution sector and develop relationships with healthcare providers across the Commonwealth.Massachusetts is home to one of the country's most established healthcare economies, supported by a concentration of hospitals, academic medical centers, research institutions and specialty healthcare organizations. The state's hospital sector generates approximately $94 billion in annual economic output and directly employs more than 207,000 people, reflecting the scale of its healthcare infrastructure and its contribution to the wider economy. This extensive network includes organizations involved in patient care, medical research and the procurement of healthcare equipment and technologies.Greater Boston is particularly prominent within this landscape. The city is home to major medical institutions, including Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital. The Longwood Medical and Academic Area brings together hospitals, medical schools and research institutions, while Worcester and Springfield serve as additional healthcare centers for communities throughout Central and Western Massachusetts. Together, these markets represent a diverse range of healthcare organizations and potential business relationships for medical device distributors.“By providing franchisees with innovative products, comprehensive training, and complete operational support, we allow them to focus on what matters most – building relationships with healthcare providers and delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.” said Reza Yazdian, JD, Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.Synchrocare, LLC 's franchise model is designed to make medical device distribution accessible to entrepreneurs without requiring a medical background. Franchise owners receive access to a portfolio of medical devices sourced from established manufacturers, while Synchrocare, LLC manages supplier negotiations, logistics and administrative functions. This structure allows franchisees to concentrate on developing healthcare provider relationships, identifying customer requirements and managing their local business operations.To support franchise development, the company provides a self-paced training curriculum covering medical fundamentals, product education and sales strategies. The program is intended to equip new owners with the knowledge and commercial skills needed to operate within the medical device distribution sector, regardless of their previous professional experience.The global medical devices market is projected to grow from $426.74 billion in 2026 to $614.91 billion by 2032, representing an estimated compound annual growth rate of 6.22%. These projections reflect continued commercial activity across an industry supplying diagnostic, monitoring, therapeutic and surgical technologies to healthcare providers worldwide.Franchise territories are available across Massachusetts, including opportunities to serve established healthcare markets in Greater Boston, Central Massachusetts and Western Massachusetts. Prospective franchise owners can explore territories based on their business objectives, geographic preferences and plans for developing relationships with healthcare providers.Through its franchise program, Synchrocare, LLC aims to expand its distribution network while providing entrepreneurs with access to medical products, supplier relationships, training and operational support.About Synchrocare, LLCEstablished in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC is a medical device and healthcare solutions company that provides entrepreneurs with opportunities to enter the medical device distribution industry through its franchise model. The company offers access to medical products sourced from established manufacturers, along with training and operational support designed to help franchise owners build relationships with healthcare providers.For more information about owning a Synchrocare franchise, visit .Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Reza Yazdian, JD

Synchrocare, LLC

+1 877-238-0317

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Synchrocare, LLC Announces Medical Device Franchise Opportunities Across Massachusetts News Provided By Synchrocare, LLC November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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