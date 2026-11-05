WIM-Z Dog Assisting Robot Debuts Bring Your Own AI To The Home At The AI Summit New York

WIMZ AI in Seoul Pet-Olympics 2026

WIMZ AI DEMO Seoul Pet-Olympics 2026

WIM-Z is an AI-powered home robot designed to monitor dogs, detect behaviors such as barking, and support positive reinforcement routines while owners are away.

Owners connect their own ChatGPT, Claude, LLM accounts to the WIM-Z robot for dog behavior. Live demonstrations December 9 and 10 at the Javits Center in NYC.

- Morgan Hill

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WIM-Z, the autonomous home robot that reduces dog barking and separation anxiety, will demonstrate a new capability at The AI Summit New York.

Most connected pet products ship their own assistant and ask owners to trust a new company with video and audio from inside the home. WIM-Z takes the opposite approach. The robot keeps only the dog's data: when it barked, when it settled, when a treat or a voice cue was given. The owner's own AI reads that record through a secure connector and does the talking: a summary at the end of the day, an answer to "how was Elsa this afternoon," and a suggestion for tomorrow's settings. Names, schedules and everything else the owner's AI already knows about the household stay with that AI, not with WIM-Z.

"Everyone wants to sell you another chatbot," said Morgan Hill, founder and CEO of WIM-Z. "You already have one you trust, and it already knows your family. We give it your dog's day and get out of the way. WIM-Z is the only dog robot built so the owner's AI, not ours, is the one in charge."

The robot's onboard AI still does the work that has to happen in the moment. WIM-Z hears a bark, decides whether to step in, and rewards the dog within seconds, all on the device without an internet round trip. The connected AI comes in afterward, to explain what happened and to plan. Owners can also let their AI send the robot simple commands, such as dispensing a treat, playing a cue recorded in the owner's own voice, or starting calming music. WIM-Z never speaks in a cloned copy of the owner's voice.

At the Summit, WIM-Z will run two staged scenarios on the show floor: a quiet day and a hard day, with the owner's AI narrating what the robot did and recommending changes for the following day. The connector works with ChatGPT and Claude at launch, with Grok and Perplexity to follow. Visitors can find WIM-Z on the AI Trail at the Summit.

The demonstration follows a run of public showings this fall. WIM-Z exhibited for two days at the Seoul Pet-Olympics in October, where several hundred visitors saw the robot work, and demonstrated live to an investor group in midtown Manhattan. In home trials the robot has reduced barking by 83 percent. WIM-Z is a member of the NYCEDC and C10 Labs NYC AI Nexus Fall 2026 cohort.

WIM-Z is priced at $799 and can be reserved at wimzai with a $99 refundable deposit. Units are scheduled to ship in the second quarter of 2027. Cloud features, including AI analysis of the dog's data and custom training missions, are offered as a $30 a month subscription; core barking and anxiety features run on the robot without one.

About WIM-Z

WIM-Z, a product of Food Forward AI Inc., is an autonomous home robot that reduces dog barking and separation anxiety using AI that runs on the robot itself. It watches and listens for the behaviors that matter, responds with the timing of a professional trainer, and lets owners check in and take control from anywhere through the WIM-Z app. The company was founded by Morgan Hill, who previously ran factory cost reduction for Microsoft Xbox manufacturing and worked on a Goldman Sachs risk desk. WIM-Z is based in the New York area. Learn more at wimzai.

Morgan Hill

WIM-Z AI

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WIM-Z Dog Assisting Robot debuts "Bring Your Own AI" to the Home at The AI Summit New York News Provided By WIM-Z A November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology



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