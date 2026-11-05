MNP Ltd. Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award For Licensed Insolvency Trustee Services In Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that MNP Ltd. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Licensed Insolvency Trustee category for Saskatoon & Greater Region. The recognition honours MNP's Saskatoon team and its work helping individuals and small business owners understand their options and find a path forward when debt becomes difficult to manage.Financial hardship rarely has a single cause. A change in income, rising living costs, unexpected expenses, illness, business challenges or accumulated debt can gradually turn monthly obligations into a source of significant stress. For MNP's Saskatoon team, the first step is not assuming which solution someone needs, but understanding the circumstances that brought them through the door.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award in Saskatoon is a meaningful recognition for our local team,” said the MNP Ltd. Saskatoon team.“We know that reaching out for help with debt can be difficult. Our role is to provide a confidential, respectful environment where people can talk openly about their financial situation, understand the options available to them and make an informed decision about what comes next. No two financial situations are exactly alike, and we want every person we meet to feel heard and supported throughout the process.”Located in downtown Saskatoon, MNP's local office provides access to experienced insolvency professionals who work with individuals facing a wide range of financial circumstances. The team includes Licensed Insolvency Trustees and consumer insolvency professionals who can assess a client's finances, explain available debt solutions and outline the responsibilities and implications associated with each option.Licensed Insolvency Trustees occupy a distinct role within Canada's debt-relief system. They are federally regulated professionals and the only debt professionals in Canada authorized to administer consumer proposals and bankruptcies. That responsibility requires them to assess an individual's financial circumstances and explain the available options, which may include alternatives to formal insolvency proceedings when appropriate.For some clients, a consumer proposal may provide a structured way to address unsecured debt through an agreement with creditors. For others, bankruptcy may be the appropriate legal process for obtaining relief from debts they can no longer manage. MNP also discusses other possibilities, including debt consolidation and alternative approaches, so clients can better understand the differences before deciding how to proceed.The Saskatoon office begins that process with a free, confidential consultation. Clients are encouraged to bring information about their debts, income, expenses and assets so the team can develop a clearer picture of their financial position. From there, MNP explains the available options and the steps, obligations and potential outcomes associated with them.While the service is delivered locally, the Saskatoon team is supported by one of the country's largest insolvency networks. MNP Ltd. is Canada's largest consumer insolvency firm, with more than 60 years of experience, more than 65 Licensed Insolvency Trustees and over 240 resident and satellite offices across the country. That national reach provides extensive insolvency knowledge and resources while allowing clients in Saskatoon to work directly with professionals serving their own community.For people struggling with debt, however, the size of the organization matters less than what happens in the first conversation. MNP's Saskatoon team focuses on making that conversation informative, confidential and free of judgment, giving clients an opportunity to understand where they stand financially and what realistic options may be available.The 2026 Consumer Choice Award recognizes MNP Ltd.'s presence in Saskatoon and the local professionals who help individuals and small business owners navigate difficult financial circumstances with greater clarity and a plan for moving forward.For more information, visit or MNP Ltd.'s Consumer Choice Award profile.About MNP Ltd.MNP Ltd. is Canada's largest consumer insolvency firm, with more than 60 years of experience helping Canadians address financial challenges and break the cycle of debt. More than 65 Licensed Insolvency Trustees serve clients through over 240 resident and satellite offices across Canada. MNP Ltd. provides consumer proposals, bankruptcy services and guidance on other debt-relief options, with local professionals available to support clients throughout the process.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Connor Thomson

MNP Ltd.

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MNP Ltd. Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Licensed Insolvency Trustee Services in Saskatoon News Provided By Consumer Choice Award November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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