Treetopia Debuts Colorflex Trees With 11 Lighting Functions To Match Every Holiday Mood

Treetopia's ColorFlex Kennedy Fir Narrow has a slim profile with lifelike, molded branch tips. Design-forward and space-smart, it is perfect for apartment living and smaller rooms.

New artificial Christmas trees make it easy to switch from a classic glow to a colorful celebration with the press of a button, now on Amazon and Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Treetopia, the brand offering artificial Christmas tress designed for real joy and priced for real life, today announced the debut of its ColorFlex collection, a new line of trees with customizable light settings available now on Amazon and Walmart. Every ColorFlex tree comes with both a remote control and a foot pedal offering 11 light functions, so a room can shift from a quiet, classic glow to a full-color celebration in seconds.One Tree. Multiple Ways to Glow.Decorating a Christmas tree often means picking one look and living with it all season. With ColorFlex lighting, people can easily make their tree match the mood. Steady, clear lights for a quiet weeknight, color-twinkling fun for a holiday gathering or clear and color lights blinking slowly for Christmas morning - the same tree, customized for the moment.ColorFlex reflects Treetopia's values of quality paired with accessible pricing and the freedom for every household to celebrate in its own way. Whether it is roommates, newlyweds or empty nesters, there is a ColorFlex tree that fits them right now.The ColorFlex Collection: Three distinct looks, each with ColorFlex LED lighting..Heritage Balsam Spruce (6' and 7'): Full, classic silhouette brings the warm, familiar look of a family Christmas tree..Kennedy Fir Narrow (6.5' and 7.5'): Slim profile with lifelike, molded branch tips. Design-forward and space-smart, perfect for apartment living and smaller rooms..Empire Pencil (7.5' and 9'): Tall, slim and made to turn heads. A great pick for the household that decorates multiple trees.The 11 ColorFlex Light Functions: Quickly switch between light displays by pressing a button on the remote or using the foot pedal.Clear Effects.Clear Steady: color lights stay on.Clear Twinkling: clear lights twinkle.Clear Fading: clear lights fade out and back onColor Effects.Color Steady: color lights stay on.Color Twinkling: color lights twinkle.Color Fading: color lights fade out and back onClear & Color Effects.Combination: clear lights and color lights take turns.Clear and Color Steady: clear lights and color lights stays on.Clear and Color Fast Blinking: clear and color lights blink quickly together.Clear and Color Slow Blinking: clear and color lights blink slowly together.Clear and Color Fading: clear and color lights fade on and off togetherFor more information, visit .About TreetopiaTreetopia offers quality artificial Christmas trees for first apartments, forever homes and every Christmas along the way. However a household celebrates, Treetopia helps them make it a tradition with trees designed for real joy and priced for real life. Treetopia is where traditions begin. Learn more at treetopia.

Tami Kelly

TKPR, Inc.

+1 925-640-9997

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Treetopia Debuts ColorFlex Trees with 11 Lighting Functions to Match Every Holiday Mood News Provided By TKPR, Inc. November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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