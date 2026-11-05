Bradley Law Named To 2027 Best Law Firms® Rankings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Missouri personal injury firm included in the annual rankings published by Best Lawyers®

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bradley Law Personal Injury Lawyers announced today that it has been included in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms®, earning a Regional Tier 2 ranking in St. Louis for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Best Law Firms evaluates firms through a research process that includes client and professional reference feedback, peer reviews from attorneys, and information submitted by participating firms. Rankings recognize firms by practice area and geographic market, with firms grouped into tiers based on their overall scores.

The evaluation considers factors such as a firm's experience, responsiveness, and whether other attorneys would refer a matter to the firm. The tier system groups firms with similar scores rather than assigning each firm a sequential ranking.

E. Ryan Bradley, the firm's founding attorney, has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® since 2026 for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in St. Louis. That individual attorney recognition is separate from the firm's inclusion in Best Law Firms.

Bradley brings more than 20 years of legal experience to his personal injury practice. His legal career began in insurance defense, where he gained experience with how insurance companies evaluate claims and prepare for litigation. He now represents injured people and their families.

His early work included developing the skills used to investigate claims, question witnesses, and prepare cases for court. That experience informs his approach to representing people pursuing injury claims against insurers and other responsible parties.

“Recognition like this means a great deal to our team,” said E. Ryan Bradley, founder of Bradley Law Personal Injury Lawyers.“Our clients are often dealing with serious injuries and difficult decisions. We take that responsibility seriously, from keeping them informed to preparing their cases for trial. We're grateful for their trust and for the recognition from our peers.”

For more information or to request a free consultation, contact Bradley Law online or call (314) 400-0000.

About Bradley Law Personal Injury Lawyers

Bradley Law Personal Injury Lawyers represents injured people and their families throughout Missouri. Founded by E. Ryan Bradley, the firm handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents, serious injuries, medical malpractice, product liability, and wrongful death. Bradley Law has offices in St. Louis, Richmond Heights, and Kansas City and offers free consultations.

Ryan Bradley

Bradley Law Personal Injury Lawyers

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Bradley Law Named to 2027 Best Law Firms® Rankings News Provided By Ryan Bradley, Bradley Law Personal Injury Lawyers November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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