Karns & Karns Personal Injury And Accident Attorneys Recognized In 2027 Edition Of Best Law Firms

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm ranked by Best Lawyers in 2027

The law firm of Karns & Karns, led by founders Mike and Bill Karns, has a long-standing reputation for holding corporations accountable and winning complex cases.

The law firm of Karns & Karns, led by founders Mike and Bill Karns, earns regional recognition in Southern California for legal excellence.

- Bill KarnsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys today announced its inclusion in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the firm's commitment to legal excellence, professional expertise, and client satisfaction within the legal industry. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes confidential client and peer reviews. Karns & Karns has been recognized regionally in key personal injury and product liability litigation practice areas. The firm's selection reflects a sustained, high-quality legal practice and deep proficiency, earning this accolade alongside distinguished firms across the nation.Commitment to Unwavering Quality and LeadershipThe Best Law Firmsrankings are recognized nationally as a leading indicator of legal excellence. Firms included in the list are recognized for professional achievement based on input from both clients and industry peers. Achieving this milestone requires meeting established criteria, including having at least one lawyer recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America-an honor founding partners Michael and Bill Karns have consistently achieved for eight consecutive years (2020–2027)."We are proud to recognize law firms that show an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction," said Philip Greer, Chief Executive Officer of Best Lawyers.This ranking reinforces the commitment demonstrated by founding partners Michael and Bill Karns to maintaining superior legal standards. The firm's success in achieving this designation reflects the integrity and consistent quality earned through favorable outcomes for clients.The Karns & Karns Standard: Expertise Across Key Practice Areas. This recognition reinforces the firm's foundational philosophy of combining trial-tested legal resources with client-centered care. The firm provides experienced advocacy across a wide spectrum of personal injury litigation.The firm's recognized legal expertise covers critical services for clients across California, Texas, Nevada, Washington, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey, including, but not limited to:Motor Vehicle Accidents (MVA)Motorcycle AccidentsCommercial Vehicle & 18-Wheeler CollisionsWrongful DeathCatastrophic Injury ClaimsSexual Assault and Abuse CasesSlip and Fall InjuriesPedestrian and Bicycle AccidentsRideshare (Uber & Lyft) AccidentsProduct Liability Litigation"This award validates the foundational principles that guide our firm," said Michael Karns, Founding Partner. "Our dedication to maintaining superior legal standards ensures that every client, regardless of the complexity of their case, receives experienced advocacy backed by a successful track record and verified peer recognition.""Receiving this distinction alongside our peers in the legal community speaks directly to the dedication of our entire litigation team," said Bill Karns, Founding Partner. "We take pride in preparing every case with thorough investigation and courtroom readiness, ensuring our clients receive the highest standard of representation."This level of professional recognition supports the firm's ability to tackle high-stakes litigation against large corporate defendants, including major insurance carriers. The firm's standard client services underscore its reliability: free, confidential consultations and a No-Win, No-Fee guaranteeAbout Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a premier personal injury law firm with a widespread presence across California, Texas, Nevada, Washington, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey. Headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles, the firm combines extensive trial experience with an unwavering commitment to advocacy and specialized client support, evidenced by its consistent inclusion in prestigious peer-review and client satisfaction rankings.Southern California Corporate Headquarters:Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys1313 W. 8th St, 2nd FloorLos Angeles, CA 90017

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Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Recognized in 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms News Provided By Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accicent Attorneys November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, World & Regional



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