Whelen Engineering Names Firefighter And Paramedic Jason Horne As 2026 Whelen Everyday Champion

2026 Whelen Everyday Champion Jason Horne

Whelen Engineering recognizes Texas first responder for rescuing three children from an overturned boat and his lifelong commitment to serving others.

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whelen Engineering announced today that Jason Horne, a firefighter and paramedic with the Midlothian Fire Department in Texas, has been named the 2026 Whelen Everyday Champion. The annual program recognizes outstanding emergency service departments, individuals, and groups for acts of exceptional valor and tireless efforts to make their communities safer and better places to live.On July 4, 2026, Horne was spending the holiday with his family on a North Texas lake when he noticed people aboard a pontoon boat calling for help. Three children were trapped beneath an overturned boat. Without hesitation, Horne entered the water and searched for the children, ultimately helping rescue all three. Two were not breathing when they were brought to the surface, and Horne performed rescue breathing and chest compressions to help save their lives.All three children survived.Horne, who has spent 25 years in emergency services, is quick to downplay his actions.“I did what anybody would have done,” he says.“It's the right thing to do.”For Horne, the rescue reflected a principle he has long taught his four children:“We help those who can't help themselves.” His career as a firefighter and paramedic has been built around that commitment, and he now helps train and mentor the next generation of emergency responders.In the months since the rescue, Horne has remained connected with the children and their families. One of the boys, Junior, recovered and started kindergarten. When he sees Horne, Junior runs to him for a hug and calls him his best friend. Horne's 12-year-old daughter, Emilie, also played an important role in the rescue by calling 911 while her father worked to reach the children.Beyond the rescue itself, Horne hopes his story will encourage greater awareness of water safety and the importance of mental health support for first responders. After recognizing the emotional impact of the experience, he sought counseling and now speaks openly about the need for emergency personnel to seek support when they need it.“I think the heroes need more than the average person,” Horne says.Horne will be honored in November 2026 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he will receive an award of distinction in the Whelen Hall of Champions. The exhibit celebrates individuals who demonstrate heroism, bravery, honor, and exceptional community service.“Jason's commitment to helping others extends far beyond one extraordinary day,” says Peter Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports at Whelen Engineering.“His 25 years of service, his dedication to mentoring other first responders, and his willingness to speak openly about mental health make him an inspiring example of what it means to be an Everyday Champion. We're honored to celebrate Jason and the difference he continues to make in his community.”Learn more about Jason Horne and the Whelen Everyday Champion program at .About Whelen EngineeringSince 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation's first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides high-quality, reliable products and technology to aid emergency personnel in their critical missions. Every Whelen product is designed, manufactured, and tested in America to perform at the highest level in any condition.Whelen is also proud to partner with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, supporting first responders, their families, and their communities.

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Whelen Engineering Names Firefighter and Paramedic Jason Horne as 2026 Whelen Everyday Champion News Provided By Whelen Engineering November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Manufacturing



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