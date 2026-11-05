The Platform That Has Already Saved Homeowners Over $225 Million Arrives In Pennsylvania

Beycome, which has saved homeowners over $225 million in commissions, is now open in Pennsylvania.

Beycome brings Pennsylvania families a proven alternative to traditional commissions, helping people buy, sell and keep more of their hard-earned equity.

- Nico Jodin

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beycome, the real estate tech company, is expanding to Pennsylvania, giving local families a new way to buy and sell homes without the high cost of traditional commissions. Since 2020, Beycome has helped facilitate more than 22,000 transactions across 17 states and Washington, D.C., saving homeowners over $225 million along the way.

"We're not coming to Pennsylvania with a promise. We're coming with a track record," said Nico Jodin, founder and CEO of Beycome. "It's their home, their equity, and we believe more of it should stay with them."

At a time when every dollar matters

Between elevated mortgage rates, rising prices and moving costs, changing homes has never felt more expensive. For a Pennsylvania homeowner selling a $400,000 property, a 3% listing commission alone would be $12,000. At 6% in total commissions, that's $24,000.* With Beycome, sellers can list starting at just $99, without a percentage-based listing commission.

"We can't control mortgage rates or the economy," Jodin said. "But we can change how much people pay just to sell or buy their home. When families are squeezed from every direction, a few extra thousand dollars makes a real difference."

What Pennsylvania families get

. Sellers: a complete selling package from $99, with exposure on the major home search sites and the MLS (Bright MLS, Pocono Mountains MLS, Greater Lehigh Valley MLS and West Penn MLS), online tools for showings, offers, negotiation and documents, and full control over every decision, including whether to offer a buyer's agent commission, and how much.

. Buyers: up to 2% of the price back at closing through the buyer program. On a $400,000 home where the seller offers a 3% buyer-agent commission, that's up to $8,000 back.*

. AI where it counts, humans where it matters: Artur, Beycome's proprietary AI assistant, guides users around the clock, with real human support whenever they need it.

Today, a home closes through Beycome roughly every 30 minutes, and it all runs with a team of just 11 people and Artur.

More choice, not a fight against the industry

Beycome isn't here to eliminate real estate professionals. Every day, its customers work alongside local agents, brokers, title companies and lenders. The difference is that Beycome puts the choice back in people's hands. Their home. Their decisions. Their money.

"Real estate will always be personal, and professionals will always have a role to play," Jodin said. "We're simply saying there's room for another way, with more options, more transparency and more control. Pennsylvania is another step forward, and we'll keep opening new states so more families can access it."

Pennsylvania homeowners and buyers can learn more at .

About Beycome

Founded in 2020 in Miami, Beycome is a real estate tech company making buying, selling and closing on homes simpler and more affordable. With selling packages from $99, buyer representation with up to 2% back at closing, and Artur, its AI assistant, backed by real human support, Beycome has facilitated more than 22,000 transactions and over $225 million in estimated commission savings. Brokerage services are provided by licensed affiliates in 18 states and Washington, D.C.

*Commissions are fully negotiable and not set by law or by NAR rules; the 3% and 6% figures are examples, not standard rates. Sellers choose whether to offer compensation to a buyer's agent, and such offers have not been shown on the MLS since Aug. 17, 2024. Buyer credits depend on available compensation, transaction terms, lender approval and state law. The $99 price applies to the Basic package. Savings are estimates based on Beycome internal data.

Beycome Media Relations

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The Platform That Has Already Saved Homeowners Over $225 Million Arrives in Pennsylvania News Provided By Beycome corp. November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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