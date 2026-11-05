Paws & Play Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OCOEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paws & Play, a family-owned pet resort offering boarding, daycare and grooming, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award winner, recognizing the resort's personal approach to pet care and the relationships it has built with pups and their families across Central Florida.Since opening in 2015, Paws & Play has welcomed pups to its purpose-built, 12,000-square-foot facility, conveniently located between FL-429 and the Florida Turnpike. The location makes it an easy stop whether families are headed to Orlando's attractions, dropping off their pup on the way to the airport, or simply commuting to work.Inside, the resort's 3,000-square-foot air-conditioned indoor playroom keeps playtime going through Florida's summer heat and rainy afternoons, while outdoor walks provide plenty of fresh air. Standard Suites offer more than 30 square feet of private indoor space, with Deluxe Suites providing nearly 50 square feet and a playroom view. Grooming services range from baths and nail trims to full grooms, allowing pups to head home clean and refreshed after their stay.Forgot something while packing or during the morning rush? Paws & Play's Bakery carries high-quality dog food, treats and snacks, giving pet parents one less thing to worry about on a busy travel or work day.Beyond the amenities, resort owner Mike Cavinder points to the relationships Paws & Play has built over more than a decade as one of the most meaningful parts of the business.“Some of the pups we care for have been with us since we first opened our doors,” said Cavinder.“Over the years, you develop relationships not only with the pups, but with their families. We've watched their kids grow up. We hear about the baseball games, dance recitals and all the milestones along the way. That connection is a big part of what Paws & Play has always been about.”That personal approach to pet care, and community connection, is at the heart of Paws & Play. The 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award marks a meaningful milestone for a business that has spent more than a decade giving pet parents peace of mind while providing their pups a familiar place to stay, play and be cared for.For more information, click here.

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Paws & Play Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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