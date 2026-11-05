Derek Hui Frames His Decision-Making Tool With The Lesson Of 400 Weddings: It Was Never Love Or Money, It Was Clarity

The Tokyo-based entrepreneur is building Clarity, a decision-making tool with a waitlist open since March. The name came from what 400 weddings taught him.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2026: Derek Hui, the Canadian entrepreneur and creator documenting his life in Tokyo on YouTube, is building Clarity, a decision-making tool with a waitlist that has been open at getclarity since March. Hui frames the idea in his video descriptions: "If you want confidence from knowing your next move, join the Clarity waitlist."The name comes, Hui says, from the lesson he learned across 12 years as a wedding photographer. In an episode published in April about the 400-plus weddings he shot, he wrote that the difference between the couples who lasted and the ones who did not "came down to one thing. It wasn't love. It wasn't money. It wasn't the venue. It was clarity." The month before, introducing the tool on camera, he had connected the idea to his own record: "Everything I wanted in life was on the other side of one question. Can I keep doing this long enough? The formula I found was simple. Turn the hard into a habit. Then turn the habit into something easy. This is how I've done it for fifteen years. Consistency comes from confidence. Confidence comes from clarity."Clarity is the product of a career that has already moved through several industries. His first job was at McDonald's at 16. He taught himself photography at 21 and founded the Mariner Agency, a Toronto wedding studio that shot more than 400 weddings, 300 of them with Hui behind the camera. From age 24 to 31 he ran NSTMGMT, the artist-management company he built with William Nguyen, known professionally as Photo Will, and funded the development of the singer Anders, whose 2018 single "Love No More" with Loud Luxury was certified triple platinum by Music Canada. His first e-commerce product, a ceramic oil diffuser he designed with a business partner, failed, and he went on to found several e-commerce companies.Hui left Toronto for Tokyo in October 2023 at 34, after a nine-day visit that March convinced him to choose Japan over a planned move to Los Angeles. He documents the rebuild on his YouTube series, which he started in September 2025 and releases roughly every two weeks, produced with Tokyo-based editor and videographer Darren Ha. Clarity is being built alongside his e-commerce businesses, with a newsletter, Life's So Rich, and a community growing around the series.The waitlist is open at getclarity.FIND DEREK HUI YouTube: youtube/@imderekhui Instagram: instagram/everything_derek TikTok: tiktok/@everything_derek Clarity waitlist: getclarity Substack: derekhuiABOUT DEREK HUI Derek Hui is a Canadian entrepreneur and creator of Hong Kong descent, born and raised in Canada and living in Tokyo, Japan. He taught himself photography at 21 and spent 12 years behind the camera, founding the Mariner Agency, a Toronto wedding studio that shot more than 400 weddings, 300 of them by Hui himself. From 24 to 31 he managed artists through NSTMGMT, the music management company he built with William Nguyen (Photo Will), funding it with his photography income. He self-funded the development of the singer Anders and worked on the rollout for Loud Luxury and Anders' "Love No More," which was certified triple platinum by Music Canada. He also managed Always Never, The Theorist and Aria Ohlsson, and has founded several e-commerce companies. In 2023, at 34, after a nine-day visit to Tokyo, he left Toronto and moved to Japan that October, documenting the experience on YouTube in a series built on the belief that there is no life later. He publishes the newsletter Life's So Rich at derekhui.MEDIA Derek Hui is available for interview in English from Tokyo (JST). High-resolution images and episode links available on request....

Derek Hui

Derek Hui

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Derek Hui Frames His Decision-Making Tool With the Lesson of 400 Weddings: It Was Never Love or Money, It Was Clarity News Provided By Derek Hui November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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