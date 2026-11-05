Zima Automotive has joined the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association, the nonprofit behind the industry's repair and communication standards.

Zima Automotive (NASDAQ:ZA)

- Max Zima, Owner, Zima Automotive

SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zima Automotive Joins AMRA, the Auto Repair Industry's Standards Association

SPRINGFIELD, OH - Nov 2026 - Zima Automotive has joined the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA). The nonprofit trade group that develops the vehicle inspection and communication standards used across the auto repair industry.

Organized in 1992, AMRA represents repair shops, suppliers, and related companies around a shared aim: strengthening the relationship between auto care professionals and the drivers they serve. The association is best known for its Motorist Assurance Program. Membership commits a shop to follow its standards for vehicle inspections and for explaining repair recommendations to customers.

For a shop that has built its name on transparency, membership is a formal step rather than a change in direction. Since 2014, Zima Automotive has paired its auto repair services for domestic, Asian, and European vehicles with digital inspections and clear estimates. Aligning with an industry organization built around those same principles reinforces the standard the shop already follows.

Membership also connects the team to continuing education and qualification resources, part of AMRA's broader push to raise professionalism across the trade.

A Message From the Owner

"Joining AMRA means standing with the part of our industry that's working to make auto repair more consistent and trustworthy for everyone who owns a car. That's the kind of shop we've always tried to be, and it's good to be part of a group pushing the whole industry in that direction." said Max Zima, owner of Zima Automotive.

About Zima Automotive

Zima Automotive is a family-owned, full-service auto repair shop in Springfield, Ohio, serving drivers since 2014. The shop provides diagnostics, brakes, suspension, electrical, air conditioning, transmission service, tires, alignments, and more for domestic, Asian, and European vehicles, with particular expertise in European makes. Zima Automotive is located at 4800 Urbana Rd, Springfield, OH 45502 and can be reached at (937) 471-0125 or through zimaautomotive.

Max Zima

Zima Automotive

+1 (937) 342-3911

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Zima Automotive Joins AMRA, the Auto Repair Industry's Standards Association News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services November 05, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods



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