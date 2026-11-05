Alta Performance Materials / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Mergers & Acquisitions

ALTA Performance Materials signs agreement to acquire BASF's Palatal business unit

05.11.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The agreement will allow ALTA Performance Materials to expand its manufacturing capabilities in South America and aligns with BASF's strategy to focus its portfolio on core chemical businesses. Palatal operations will maintain complete normality during the transition. LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTA Performance Materials, today announced that it has signed an agreement with BASF to acquire its Palatal business in Chile. The agreement marks an important step in ALTA Performance Materials' strategy to strengthen its presence in South America, bringing together installed production capacity, technical expertise and customer relationships to support the needs of the composites sector.



The Palatal business supplies vinyl ester and unsaturated polyester resins to customers across the construction, mining, aquaculture, transportation and industrial sectors. Operating from its manufacturing site in Concón, Chile, the business brings an established customer base and a team with extensive knowledge of the South American market. Following completion, the acquisition will establish ALTA Performance Materials' second production operation in Latin America, expanding its regional manufacturing footprint and strengthening its ability to support customers through local supply, technical expertise and a broader portfolio of performance materials. The final closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions for this type of transaction, including applicable regulatory approvals. Andrew Miller, Chief Executive Officer of ALTA Performance Materials, said:

"South America is an important market for ALTA Performance Materials and this agreement is a significant step in strengthening our presence in the region. Palatal is an established business, with a respected regional brand and products, valuable technical expertise and people who understand their customers and the markets they serve. Bringing that experience together with our capabilities creates an opportunity to offer customers more, both in the materials we supply and the support we provide. We're looking forward to working with the Palatal team and building on what they've achieved." Ronaldo Freitas Junior, M&A Transaction Lead, BASF Chile, said:

"BASF's strategy is to focus its portfolio on its core chemical businesses, and we believe ALTA Performance Materials is the right partner to support Palatal's continued growth. Following the signing of this agreement, our priority is to ensure business continuity and a smooth transition". Until completion, Palatal will remain part of BASF, with both businesses continuing to operate independently in accordance with the transaction agreements. About ALTA Performance Materials ALTA Performance Materials is a global performance materials company headquartered in London, England. The company manufactures unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins and gelcoats used in composite applications across a range of industries, including building and construction, infrastructure, marine, transportation and industrial markets. Through its established product brands, technical expertise and customer partnerships, ALTA Performance Materials is focused on helping manufacturers meet demanding application requirements and unlock new opportunities for performance. Elevating Performance in Composites. About BASF At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: we want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 95,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions and Nutrition & Care segments; our standalone businesses are grouped in the Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions segments. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at



View original content to download multimedia: 05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

