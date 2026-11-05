Finexity AG / Key word(s): Research Update

Finexity AG: NuWays and GBC confirm price targets following Capital Markets Day and 9-month figures, taking the share split into account

05.11.2026 / 15:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FINEXITY AG (ISIN: DE000A40ET88, WKN: A40ET8) announces that the research firms NuWays AG and GBC AG have published updated research reports on the company. Both analysts used the first Capital Markets Day and the preliminary 9M figures for 2026 as the occasion for an update. Both firms have left their price targets largely unchanged, whilst taking into account the 1:4 share split implemented in October 2026.

NuWays AG: BUY, price target confirmed

NuWays published its update on 3 November 2026. The analyst confirms the BUY rating and the price target of EUR 16.00, taking into account the 1:4 share split. From NuWays' perspective, the Capital Markets Day did not change the strategy, but rather made it measurable. NuWays highlights as positive the financial targets presented for the first time on a brand-by-brand basis, the specific milestones through 2028, and the update calls planned from Q1 2027.

GBC AG: Forecasts confirmed

In its update, GBC confirms its forecasts, the BUY rating and the price target of EUR 20.12, taking into account the 1:4 share split implemented in October 2026. GBC considers the medium-term targets set out at the Capital Markets Day to be largely in line with its own forecasts. In GBC's view, the 9M figures point to upside potential, particularly in terms of EBITDA.

Background: Capital Markets Day and 9M figures for 2026

At its first Capital Markets Day on 13 October 2026, FINEXITY presented its new organisational structure comprising four brands (nolivius, VolksInvest, Nundara and Effecta) and, for the first time, outlined its medium-term targets. Within three to five years, revenue is expected to rise to over EUR 70 million, with an EBITDA margin of 25 to 30 per cent. Forecasts by brand are also available for the first time for 2026.

On a pro forma basis (including Effecta GmbH, unaudited), FINEXITY achieved revenue of EUR 7.3 million and EBITDA of EUR -2.5 million in the first nine months of 2026. With revenue of around EUR 3.7 million, the third quarter exceeded the total for the first half of the year. The company's forecast for 2026 (pro forma revenue of around EUR 9.6 million, EBITDA of around EUR -3.5 million) has been confirmed.

Access to the reports

Both reports constitute issuer-sponsored research in accordance with the EU Code of Conduct. The reports are available via the following link:

The full reports, including the respective disclaimers and disclosures, are authoritative.

Disclaimer:

This announcement constitutes neither a public offer nor an advertisement for a public offer nor a solicitation of an offer to acquire securities, in particular not within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation). This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current plans, assumptions and estimates of the Management Board. Actual developments and results may differ materially. Finexity AG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About FINEXITY

The FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure of the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenized securities from a single source - operational since 2020 - complemented by the display of sell offers on the DLT-OTC (bulletin board). The Group has six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.

Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (Advisory & Structuring) and VolksInvest (online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenization, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta1 (distribution hub and liability umbrella).

1 The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.

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Media Contacts FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

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Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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