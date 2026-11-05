Odisha CM Assures Ganjam Residents Of All Possible Support Meets Central Team

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday held detailed discussions with the MLAs from Ganjam district, which has suffered extensive damage due to the recent Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent flood situation.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik were also present during the discussions on the current situation at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday.

During the discussion, the MLAs apprised the Chief Minister in detail of the damage caused to the district.

“The state government is fully aware of the situation in Ganjam district and will ensure that the people of the district do not face any difficulties. Detailed discussions have also been held with the central team, which visited to assess the flood situation, on the overall situation in the state and the extent of damage in Ganjam district,” said CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister advised Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari to take immediate steps to ensure adequate relief for the affected people of Ganjam district and restore various infrastructure facilities damaged by the cyclone and floods.

It is worth mentioning that the Central team, which visited the State to assess the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods, earlier on Thursday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who urged it to recommend not only immediate relief and reconstruction assistance but also long-term measures in its report to address the recurring natural disasters affecting the State.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that natural disasters such as floods, cyclones and heatwaves frequently affect the State, disrupting its developmental activities.

The team, led by Ravi Shankar, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, visited Ganjam and Gajapati districts and assessed the damage caused by the cyclone and floods.

The Chief Minister said Odisha urgently needed cyclone- and flood-resilient infrastructure. Such infrastructure would provide a lasting solution to the problems faced by the people of the State and ensure that development activities are accelerated without being disrupted by natural calamities.

Team leader Ravi Shankar said the members had visited various areas of Ganjam and Gajapati districts and witnessed the extensive impact of the floods on people's lives.

In Ganjam, the overflowing Rushikulya River has inundated several areas, leaving behind large deposits of sand. Agricultural fields, roads, houses and government offices have been covered with sand. Although many houses have not collapsed, their structures have been weakened by the floods.

He said there was a need for long-term desilting of the Rushikulya River. He added that it would take seven to eight days to make a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by the widespread disaster.

Appreciating the Odisha Government for its prompt response, Ravi Shankar said the State Government has undertaken relief and restoration work at a rapid pace following the cyclone and floods. He said most roads have been restored to a motorable condition and electricity supply has also been restored in the affected areas.