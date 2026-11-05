'Diwali With A Difference': Gujarat Dy CM Buys Handmade Diyas From Hospital Patients

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi celebrated Diwali with patients at the Government Mental Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday, purchasing earthen lamps made by them and joining them in lighting the diyas.

Sanghavi visited the hospital on the occasion of Diwali and bought diyas crafted by patients as part of their creative activities during their stay at the institution.

He also lit the lamps alongside them and interacted with the patients, appreciating their artistic skills and efforts.

Extending Diwali greetings, the Deputy Chief Minister said the creativity and artistic talent displayed by the patients were commendable.

"The diyas made by them with dedication and affection were not merely earthen lamps but also represented happiness and self-reliance," he added.

The visit was aimed at encouraging the patients and recognising their skills. The patients, in turn, expressed happiness and enthusiasm as Sanghavi purchased the diyas made by them and accepted their creations.

The interaction also provided an opportunity for the Deputy Chief Minister to engage with the patients and acknowledge their efforts in pursuing creative activities during their stay at the hospital.

Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel and MLA Ganpatbhai Vasava were present at the programme.

Nursing Council Vice-President Iqbal Kadiwala, Government Mental Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dipti Bhatt and Assistant Nursing Superintendent Vibhaben Savalia also attended the event, along with other doctors and nursing staff.

The initiative brought the patients' handmade products into focus during the festival of lights, with the Deputy Chief Minister choosing to mark the occasion by purchasing and lighting the diyas prepared by them.