Diwali Gift: K'taka Govt Hikes DA To 18 Pc For State Employees And Pensioners

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) The Karnataka government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners from 15.75 per cent to 18 per cent, with retrospective effect from July 1, 2026.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said the government had issued orders enhancing the DA for employees drawing salaries under the 2024 Revised Pay Scales. The revised DA will be calculated as 18 per cent of basic pay, up from the existing 15.75 per cent.

The same enhancement has also been extended to retired state government employees and family pensioners in accordance with the applicable rules.

Parameshwara said government employees were the backbone of the administration and their dedication, professionalism and commitment played a significant role in implementing government policies and programmes for the people of Karnataka.

He also acknowledged the contribution of retired employees, who had devoted decades of their lives to public service and the development of the state.

At a time when the cost of living was rising, it was the government's responsibility to safeguard the financial well-being and dignity of serving and retired employees, he said.

The DA hike was a recognition of their contributions and reflected the government's commitment to supporting employees, pensioners and their families, he added.

The government remained committed to protecting the interests of employees and pensioners and ensuring that their contributions to public service received due recognition and respect, Parameshwara said.

The Karnataka government on Thursday disbursed the first instalment of drought relief to farmers in time for Diwali and announced that another instalment of Rs 2,500 would be released within the next few days, taking the total assistance to Rs 5,000 per farmer.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara launched the release of the first instalment at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The government released Rs 1,260 crore towards the first phase of input subsidy, which will be directly transferred to eligible farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Shivakumar said the government had decided to provide Rs 2,500 per acre for up to two acres, with a maximum assistance of Rs 5,000 per farmer. He said Rs 2,500 was being released in the first instalment and another Rs 2,500 would be provided in the coming days.

“Today, the Deputy Chief Minister and I are pressing the button to release the first instalment of Rs 2,500. In another 15 days, we will mobilise funds and provide another Rs 2,500. We have taken this decision,” Shivakumar said.

He said the assistance might not transform the lives of farmers but maintained that the government wanted to stand with them during the crisis, particularly with Diwali approaching.