No Dream Too Big, No Challenge Too Great': PM Modi Lauds Asian Para Games 2026 Paraticipants

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's remarkable progress at the Asian Para Games, saying the country's journey from 14 medals in 2010 to 114 in the 2026 edition reflected not just its rise in the medal tally but also the immense potential and talent of the country's athletes.

In a post on X following his interaction with India's Para Asian Games contingent at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, PM Modi highlighted the achievements of the athletes at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan and said no dream was too big and no challenge too great when backed by determination.“On one hand, this is a number...a statistic of India's rise in the Asian Para Games. But, importantly, this meteoric rise suggests something else...the immense potential and talent of our athletes,” PM Modi wrote.

India registered its best-ever performance at the continental event, with 97 para-athletes winning 114 medals, comprising 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze. The country finished fourth in the overall medal standings.

Highlighting the contingent's achievements, PM Modi pointed out that India won 30 gold medals and also registered five world records and nine Asian records. Indian athletes also swept all three podium positions in four events.

PM Modi further highlighted two statistics from India's campaign, noting that 36 of the 61 athletes making their Asian Para Games debut returned with medals, while 34 of the 56 women athletes in the contingent emerged as medal winners.“Of the 61 athletes making their Asian Para Games debut, 36 came back home with medals. There are 34 medal winners among 56 women athletes!” PM Modi wrote.

The prime minister said the performances demonstrated that determination could help athletes overcome challenges and achieve their dreams.“Our athletes have shown that no dream is too big and no challenge too great when there is determination,” he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the changing perception of society towards youngsters aspiring to pursue sports, saying athletes with talent would now receive support and encouragement in the country.

“Those days are long over when society frowned upon youngsters who wanted to pursue sports. Now, if you have the talent, India will support you and cheer for you. Come, play and shine!” PM Modi wrote.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with the Indian contingent, congratulating the athletes, coaches and support staff for their record-breaking campaign. During the interaction, sprinter Simran Sharma presented a pair of shoes to PM Modi, while shot put gold medallist Sachin Sarjerao gifted him a shot put ball.

India's 114-medal haul surpassed its previous best of 108 medals, including 27 gold, achieved at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China, underlining the country's progress in para-sports.