Dry Construction Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 150.56 Billion As Prefabrication, AI-Enabled BIM, And Low-Carbon Building Drive 6.71% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$101.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$150.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Dry Construction Market, by Material Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cement Board
7.2.1. Fiber Reinforced Cement Board
7.2.2. Standard Cement Board
7.3. Fiber Cement Board
7.4. Gypsum Board
7.4.1. Fire Resistant Board
7.4.2. Moisture Resistant Board
7.4.3. Sound Deadening Board
7.4.4. Standard Board
8. Dry Construction Market, by Construction Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. New Construction
8.3. Renovation
8.3.1. Remodeling
8.3.2. Repair
9. Dry Construction Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ceilings
9.2.1. Drywall Ceilings
9.2.2. Suspended Ceilings
9.3. Exterior Walls
9.4. Flooring
9.5. Partition Walls
9.5.1. Exterior Partition Walls
9.5.2. Interior Partition Walls
10. Dry Construction Market, by End Use
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Commercial
10.2.1. Hospitality
10.2.2. Office
10.2.3. Retail
10.3. Industrial
10.3.1. Manufacturing
10.3.2. Warehousing
10.4. Residential
10.4.1. Multi Family
10.4.2. Single Family
11. Dry Construction Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Offline
11.3. Online
11.3.1. Company Websites
11.3.2. E-commerce Platforms
12. Dry Construction Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Dry Construction Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Dry Construction Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. American Gypsum Company
16.2. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
16.3. BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
16.4. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.
16.5. Boral Limited
16.6. Builders FirstSource, Inc.
16.7. Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.
16.8. CertainTeed Corporation
16.9. Continental Building Products LLC
16.10. Etex Group
16.11. Fletcher Building Limited
16.12. Gebr. Knauf KG
16.13. Georgia-Pacific LLC
16.14. Headwaters Inc.
16.15. James Hardie Industries plc
16.16. Knauf Gips KG
16.17. LafargeHolcim Ltd.
16.18. National Gypsum Company
16.19. PABCO Building Products, LLC
16.20. Saint-Gobain S.A.
16.21. Temple-Inland Inc.
16.22. USG Corporation
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [377]
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