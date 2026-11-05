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Dry Construction Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 150.56 Billion As Prefabrication, AI-Enabled BIM, And Low-Carbon Building Drive 6.71% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-05 09:46:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dry Construction Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry construction market research report provides strategic analysis of technologies, applications, regional demand, competitive priorities, and emerging growth opportunities. Valued at an estimated USD 101.59 billion in 2026, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.71% and reach USD 150.56 billion by 2032.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Dry construction is evolving from a specialized installation method into a mainstream building strategy as owners, developers, and contractors pursue faster delivery, lower water consumption, cleaner jobsites, and consistent quality. Key systems include drywall, gypsum and fiber cement boards, metal framing, modular partitions, ceilings, raised floors, acoustic panels, and prefabricated interior assemblies.

Growth is supported by urban housing demand, renovation of aging buildings, shortages in skilled wet trades, and the transition toward low-carbon construction. With buildings and construction accounting for approximately 37% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, according to the UN Environment Programme, lightweight assemblies, reduced waste, off-site fabrication, and faster retrofit cycles are becoming increasingly important.

Transformative Market Shifts

  • Prefabrication and digital coordination: Contractors are replacing labor-intensive wet finishing with systems that can be digitally coordinated and rapidly installed.
  • Performance-led procurement: Demand is increasing for fire-rated drywall, moisture-resistant boards, low-VOC compounds, recycled-content panels, and systems aligned with LEED, BREEAM, and regional energy codes.
  • Supply-chain resilience: Manufacturers are localizing production and distribution to address freight volatility and support dependable project schedules.
  • System-based specification: Buyers increasingly prioritize complete, tested assemblies rather than individual components.

These insights support strategic planning by clarifying where regulatory requirements, sustainability priorities, and construction productivity needs are creating commercial opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Construction

Artificial intelligence is enhancing dry construction through improved estimating, BIM coordination, procurement, quality control, and field monitoring. AI-enabled clash detection can identify conflicts among partitions, ceilings, mechanical systems, and fire-rated penetrations before installation, reducing rework and waste.

Computer vision can compare jobsite progress with digital models, while predictive analytics can flag risks involving labor, lead times, and inspections. Manufacturers can also apply AI to monitor board density, surface quality, moisture content, and production consistency.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Urbanization, housing programs, industrial growth, and high-density development support demand across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN.
  • North America: Mature drywall adoption, renovation activity, and stringent fire, acoustic, energy-efficiency, and indoor-air-quality standards shape demand.
  • Europe: Energy renovation mandates, circular economy policies, and material transparency requirements favor high-performance systems.
  • Latin America: Commercial, hospitality, retail, and multifamily projects are increasing the use of drywall and light-gauge steel framing.
  • Middle East and Africa: Megaprojects, public infrastructure, urban housing, and scalable prefabricated solutions offer long-term potential.

ASEAN and GCC markets benefit from infrastructure investment and demand for rapid, climate-appropriate installation. EU and G7 markets emphasize decarbonization, renovation, safety, and digital practices, while BRICS economies provide scale through housing and industrialization. NATO countries also present demand for resilient, standardized public, defense, healthcare, and logistics facilities.

Country-level comparisons enable decision-makers to assess market-entry priorities and mitigate risks linked to codes, local construction practices, supply availability, and contractor capabilities.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants

  • Develop integrated fire-rated, acoustic, moisture-resistant, and low-VOC systems.
  • Expand BIM-ready product data, digital takeoff tools, and AI-supported demand planning.
  • Provide compatible boards, studs, insulation, fasteners, sealants, and accessories to reduce substitution risk.
  • Strengthen partnerships with architects, modular builders, installers, public housing agencies, and sustainability consultants.
  • Document environmental performance, compliance credentials, and jobsite waste-reduction benefits.

Clear visibility into product requirements and regional adoption patterns can guide portfolio investment, partnership development, and competitive positioning.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is projected to grow from USD 101.59 billion in 2026 to USD 150.56 billion by 2032.
  • Urbanization, renovation, labor constraints, sustainability targets, and stricter building codes are primary growth drivers.
  • AI, BIM, prefabrication, and digital monitoring are improving accuracy, productivity, and quality.
  • Integrated, certified systems with reliable supply and documented environmental value will be central to competitive advantage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 193
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $101.59 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $150.56 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Dry Construction Market, by Material Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cement Board
7.2.1. Fiber Reinforced Cement Board
7.2.2. Standard Cement Board
7.3. Fiber Cement Board
7.4. Gypsum Board
7.4.1. Fire Resistant Board
7.4.2. Moisture Resistant Board
7.4.3. Sound Deadening Board
7.4.4. Standard Board
8. Dry Construction Market, by Construction Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. New Construction
8.3. Renovation
8.3.1. Remodeling
8.3.2. Repair
9. Dry Construction Market, by Application
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ceilings
9.2.1. Drywall Ceilings
9.2.2. Suspended Ceilings
9.3. Exterior Walls
9.4. Flooring
9.5. Partition Walls
9.5.1. Exterior Partition Walls
9.5.2. Interior Partition Walls
10. Dry Construction Market, by End Use
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Commercial
10.2.1. Hospitality
10.2.2. Office
10.2.3. Retail
10.3. Industrial
10.3.1. Manufacturing
10.3.2. Warehousing
10.4. Residential
10.4.1. Multi Family
10.4.2. Single Family
11. Dry Construction Market, by Distribution Channel
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Offline
11.3. Online
11.3.1. Company Websites
11.3.2. E-commerce Platforms
12. Dry Construction Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Dry Construction Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Dry Construction Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. American Gypsum Company
16.2. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
16.3. BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
16.4. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.
16.5. Boral Limited
16.6. Builders FirstSource, Inc.
16.7. Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.
16.8. CertainTeed Corporation
16.9. Continental Building Products LLC
16.10. Etex Group
16.11. Fletcher Building Limited
16.12. Gebr. Knauf KG
16.13. Georgia-Pacific LLC
16.14. Headwaters Inc.
16.15. James Hardie Industries plc
16.16. Knauf Gips KG
16.17. LafargeHolcim Ltd.
16.18. National Gypsum Company
16.19. PABCO Building Products, LLC
16.20. Saint-Gobain S.A.
16.21. Temple-Inland Inc.
16.22. USG Corporation
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [377]
For more information about this report visit

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