Winnie Harlow And The Paisley Family To Be Honored At CARE's 9Th Annual Impact Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Michèle Flournoy and Susana Mejía González will also be recognized at the November 10 event in New York City, featuring a special performance by Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter India.Arie.

New York, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARE, the leading humanitarian organization dedicated to saving lives and defeating poverty, announced today the honorees who will be recognized at the 9th annual CARE Impact Awards, taking place on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

The 2026 Impact Awards bring together leaders across philanthropy, humanitarian action, business and culture to celebrate the people turning care into action and creating meaningful change in communities around the world. The evening will feature a special performance by Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter India.Arie, immersive storytelling and powerful tributes from CARE staff, partners and special guests to raise awareness and critical funds for CARE's work in 121 countries.

2026 CARE Impact Awards Honorees:



Winnie Harlow, Supermodel and Entrepreneur, CARE Impact Award for Passion and Purpose

The Paisley Family, Global Philanthropy and Founders, The Store, CARE Impact Award for Compassion in Action, accepted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley on behalf of the Paisley Family and presented by Kevin Nealon and Susan Yeagley

Michèle Flournoy, Co-founder and Managing Partner, WestExec Advisors; former U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, CARE Impact Award for Distinguished Public Service Susana Mejía González, National Coordinator of Red Nacional de Mujeres, a longtime CARE partner in Colombia, CARE Impact Award for Community Leadership

“At a moment when humanitarian needs are growing and resources are being stretched further than ever, the choice to care is also a choice to act,” said Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE.“This year's honorees embody that spirit, using their voices, resources and influence to create meaningful change. The Impact Awards are a celebration of what becomes possible when people come together with courage, generosity and a shared commitment to building a better future.”

MathWorks and the Sall Family Foundation are Global Presenting Partners and Delta Air Lines, Jay and Vanessa Hallik, and Chang K. Park are Global Leadership Partners, joined by Dan Berger and Larissa Ishikawa, Mr. and Mrs.William (Jane) Mosakowski, the Embassy of the State of Qatar and Morgan Stanley as CARE Global Ambassadors.

For a full list of Host Committee Members and more information, visit careimpactawards.org.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE PACKAGE® box, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources, women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2025, CARE worked in 121 countries, reaching 58.7 million people through 1,467 projects. To learn more, visit care.org.

Attachments



Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley Winnie Harlow

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