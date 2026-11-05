Construction & Demolition Waste Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 55.72 Billion As AI Sorting, Circular Construction, And Recycling Drive 6.75% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$37.57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$55.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Waste Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Non-Hazardous Waste
7.2.1. Concrete
7.2.2. Wood
7.2.3. Metals
7.2.4. Glass
7.2.5. Bricks & Masonry
7.3. Hazardous Waste
7.3.1. Asbestos
7.3.2. Paints & Solvents
7.3.3. Insulation Materials
8. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Source
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Construction
8.3. Renovation / Remodeling
8.4. Demolition
9. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. AI-based Waste Sorting
9.3. Robotic Material Recovery
9.4. Manual Sorting
9.5. Smart Waste Tracking
9.6. Sensor-Based Sorting
10. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Residential Construction
10.3. Commercial Construction
10.4. Industrial Construction
11. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Backfilling
11.3. Landscaping
11.4. Cement Manufacturing
11.5. Paver Blocks & Bricks
12. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. A-1 Transfer & Recycling INC.
16.2. Advance Disposal Co.
16.3. BEEAH Group
16.4. Biffa Incorporated
16.5. Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
16.6. Clean Harbors, Inc.
16.7. Covanta Holding Corporation
16.8. Daiseki Co., Ltd
16.9. Erith Group
16.10. GFL Environmental Inc.
16.11. Heidelberg Materials AG
16.12. Holcim Limited
16.13. Kiverco Ltd
16.14. Metso Outotec Oyj
16.15. REMONDIS SE & Co. KG
16.16. Renewi PLC
16.17. Republic Services, Inc.
16.18. Rubicon Technologies, LLC
16.19. Saahas Zero Waste
16.20. SUEZ SA
16.21. Terex Corporation
16.22. Veolia Environnement S.A.
16.23. Vermeer Corporation
16.24. Waste Management Inc.
16.25. Wastequip, LLC
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [303]
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