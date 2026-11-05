Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Construction & Demolition Waste Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 55.72 Billion As AI Sorting, Circular Construction, And Recycling Drive 6.75% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-05 09:46:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction & Demolition Waste Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction & Demolition Waste Market research report provides strategic analysis of the technologies, policies, material recovery pathways, and regional developments shaping circular waste management. The market is projected to reach USD 37.57 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.75% to USD 55.72 billion by 2032, driven by urban redevelopment, infrastructure investment, landfill diversion requirements, and demand for sustainable construction materials.

Market Overview

Construction and demolition waste includes concrete, bricks, asphalt, wood, metals, glass, plastics, gypsum, soil, and mixed debris generated by construction, renovation, infrastructure, and deconstruction activities. The sector is moving from disposal-based practices toward integrated resource recovery through source separation, selective demolition, reverse logistics, recycled aggregates, and reuse-first procurement.

The analysis enables decision-makers to identify scalable recovery opportunities while evaluating regulatory, operational, and material-quality risks. It also supports strategic planning around recycling capacity, secondary material markets, and circular construction investments.

Transformative Market Shifts

  • Circular construction mandates, landfill restrictions, and embodied carbon accounting are increasing recovery expectations.
  • Green public procurement, demolition permits, waste management plans, and diversion targets are influencing contractor practices.
  • Selective deconstruction is improving the recovery of structural steel, timber, fixtures, and architectural components.
  • Recycled concrete aggregate, reclaimed asphalt, recovered metals, and recycled gypsum are gaining acceptance where standards and testing systems are established.
  • Contamination, fragmented practices, inconsistent regulation, and limited end-market demand remain key constraints.

Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization

AI-enabled computer vision and robotic sorting systems can identify materials and contaminants more accurately, improving recycled-stream purity and worker safety. Machine learning supports waste-volume forecasting, container planning, transport optimization, and recycling outlet selection.

When integrated with building information modeling and material passports, AI can estimate recoverable components before demolition and support selective dismantling. Digital records also strengthen compliance and ESG reporting through auditable data on diversion, chain of custody, contamination, and recovered material quality.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are expanding waste volumes. Japan and South Korea have mature recycling systems, while China and India are increasing policy and processing capacity.
  • Europe: Circular economy policies, landfill restrictions, quality protocols, and construction product rules support high recovery ambitions.
  • North America: Established recycling networks and demand for reclaimed asphalt and recycled aggregates create opportunities, although regulations vary by state and province.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are prioritizing illegal dumping controls, municipal oversight, and recycled aggregate acceptance.
  • Africa: Limited formal infrastructure constrains recovery, while informal-sector integration and low-cost reuse offer potential.
  • Middle East: Megaprojects and urban transformation programs are stimulating investment in recycling facilities and landfill diversion.

Coverage of the European Union, G7, BRICS, ASEAN, GCC, and NATO markets highlights differences in standards, procurement, infrastructure maturity, and enforcement. These comparisons provide practical context for market entry strategies and partnership decisions.

Country-Level Opportunities

The report examines major markets including China, the United States, Japan, India, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, South Korea, Italy, Spain, Canada, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico. Across these countries, landfill economics, quality assurance, contractor compliance, public procurement, and regulatory enforcement are the principal determinants of circularity.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Integrate modular design, adaptable layouts, reusable components, and recycled-content materials.
  • Conduct pre-demolition audits and prioritize selective dismantling and source separation.
  • Use digital waste plans and verified recycling outlets to improve traceability.
  • Invest in AI-enabled sorting, product testing, and certification.
  • Build local recycling partnerships and align waste metrics with carbon-reduction goals.

These priorities can strengthen competitive positioning by converting waste from a compliance cost into a recoverable asset stream.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to reach USD 55.72 billion by 2032.
  • Regulation, landfill costs, and secondary-material demand are central growth drivers.
  • AI, digital tracking, and material passports are improving efficiency and accountability.
  • Selective demolition and source separation are essential to higher-value recovery.
  • Regional success depends on standards, enforcement, infrastructure, and viable end markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 199
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $37.57 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $55.72 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Waste Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Non-Hazardous Waste
7.2.1. Concrete
7.2.2. Wood
7.2.3. Metals
7.2.4. Glass
7.2.5. Bricks & Masonry
7.3. Hazardous Waste
7.3.1. Asbestos
7.3.2. Paints & Solvents
7.3.3. Insulation Materials
8. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Source
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Construction
8.3. Renovation / Remodeling
8.4. Demolition
9. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Technology
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. AI-based Waste Sorting
9.3. Robotic Material Recovery
9.4. Manual Sorting
9.5. Smart Waste Tracking
9.6. Sensor-Based Sorting
10. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by End-Use Industry
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Residential Construction
10.3. Commercial Construction
10.4. Industrial Construction
11. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Backfilling
11.3. Landscaping
11.4. Cement Manufacturing
11.5. Paver Blocks & Bricks
12. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Construction & Demolition Waste Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. A-1 Transfer & Recycling INC.
16.2. Advance Disposal Co.
16.3. BEEAH Group
16.4. Biffa Incorporated
16.5. Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
16.6. Clean Harbors, Inc.
16.7. Covanta Holding Corporation
16.8. Daiseki Co., Ltd
16.9. Erith Group
16.10. GFL Environmental Inc.
16.11. Heidelberg Materials AG
16.12. Holcim Limited
16.13. Kiverco Ltd
16.14. Metso Outotec Oyj
16.15. REMONDIS SE & Co. KG
16.16. Renewi PLC
16.17. Republic Services, Inc.
16.18. Rubicon Technologies, LLC
16.19. Saahas Zero Waste
16.20. SUEZ SA
16.21. Terex Corporation
16.22. Veolia Environnement S.A.
16.23. Vermeer Corporation
16.24. Waste Management Inc.
16.25. Wastequip, LLC
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [303]
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN05112026004107003653ID1111921157


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search