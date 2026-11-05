Roofing Underlayment Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Synthetic Membranes And Climate-Resilient Reroofing Propel Market To USD 47.97 Billion At 6.34% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$33.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$47.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Roofing Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Pitched Roof Underlayment
7.3. Flat Roof Underlayment
8. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Material Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Asphalt Based Materials
8.3. Polymer Based Materials
8.3.1. Polypropylene
8.3.2. Polyethylene
8.3.3. Thermoplastic Polyolefin
8.4. Rubber Based Materials
8.4.1. SBS Modified Bitumen
8.4.2. APP Modified Bitumen
8.5. Fiberglass Materials
8.6. Composite Materials
9. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Fire-Resistant
9.3. Water-Resistant
9.4. Waterproof
10. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Form
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Panels
10.3. Sheet
11. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Installation Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Mechanically Attached Underlayment
11.3. Self Adhesive Underlayment
11.4. Torch Applied Underlayment
12. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Construction Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. New Construction
12.3. Repair & Renovation
13. Roofing Underlayment Market, by End Use
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Commercial
13.3. Industrial
13.4. Residential
14. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Distribution Channel
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Offline
14.3. Online
15. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Region
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Asia-Pacific
15.3. Europe
15.4. North America
15.5. Latin America
15.6. Africa
15.7. Middle East
16. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Group
16.1. Introduction
16.2. NATO
16.3. G7
16.4. BRICS
16.5. European Union
16.6. ASEAN
16.7. GCC
17. Roofing Underlayment Market, by Country
17.1. Introduction
17.2. China
17.3. United States
17.4. Japan
17.5. India
17.6. Germany
17.7. United Kingdom
17.8. Australia
17.9. France
17.10. South Korea
17.11. Italy
17.12. Canada
17.13. Russia
17.14. Brazil
17.15. Mexico
17.16. Spain
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19. Company Profiles
19.1. 3M Company
19.2. Atlas Roofing Corporation
19.3. Bansal Roofing Products Limited
19.4. BMI Group
19.5. Carlisle Companies Incorporated
19.6. CertainTeed Corporation
19.7. Cosella-Dorken GmbH & Co KG
19.8. DuPont de Nemours Inc
19.9. GAF Materials LLC
19.10. Garland Industries Inc
19.11. Hindalco Industries Limited
19.12. IKO Industries Ltd
19.13. Johns Manville
19.14. MFM Building Products Corp
19.15. Mule-Hide Products Co Inc
19.16. Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co Ltd
19.17. Owens Corning
19.18. Polyglass Inc by Mapei SpA
19.19. Protecto Wrap Company
19.20. Renolit SE
19.21. Sika AG
19.22. Singhal Industries Private Limited
19.23. Siplast Inc
19.24. Soprema SAS
19.25. TAMKO Building Products LLC
20. Key Experts
List of Figures [27]
List of Tables [356]
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