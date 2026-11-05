Meet The Winner Of The 16Th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American Humane Society, the country's first national humane organization, unveiled the winner of the 16annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards. The winner is Eddie, a three-year-old Labrador Retriever in the Service and Guide/Hearing Dog category sponsored by Waymo.

Eddie is a guide dog whose partnership with Luis Rodriguez has restored his independence and inspired thousands through their advocacy for the blind and visually impaired community.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America's standout dogs in five categories: Therapy Dogs; Service and Guide Dogs; Military Dogs; Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs; and Shelter Dogs.

Earlier this year, Americans nominated hundreds of inspiring dogs from across the country, and five semi-finalists in each of the five categories were selected. After a competitive public voting process, the field of 25 was narrowed down to five incredible finalists. The winner, Eddie, was then selected and announced live on the TODAY Show.

After years of navigating progressive vision loss caused by Retinitis Pigmentosa, Luis Rodriguez was paired with Eddie through Dogs Inc., a decision that transformed his daily life. As Luis's first guide dog, Eddie provides the confidence, mobility, and support needed to navigate the world safely and independently. Through his extensive training and unwavering companionship, Eddie has become an essential partner in helping Luis live life on his own terms.

Together, Luis and Eddie have become advocates for greater awareness and understanding of blindness and guide dog partnerships. Inspired by the independence Eddie gave him, Luis began sharing their journey online through his "Miami Guy and His Guide Dog" social media channels. Their story has reached thousands of followers, educating the public about visual impairment and encouraging others with vision loss to explore the life-changing benefits of guide dogs.

“Eddie is a remarkable hero dog and has helped Luis regain so much independence and freedom,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane Society.“We are thrilled that Luis and Eddie are helping raise awareness of the healing power of guide dogs and American Humane Society is proud to be part of their inspiring journey.”

Today, Eddie continues to guide Luis through everyday activities, from neighborhood walks to new adventures that once seemed out of reach. Off duty, the affectionate Labrador enjoys relaxing with the Rodriguez family, earning a reputation as a lovable "70-pound lap dog." Whether working in harness or relaxing at home, Eddie exemplifies the profound impact a guide dog can have on the life of the person they serve.

Eddie and the four other finalists will be honored at the 16th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards® and Gala in Washington D.C. on December 3rd.

The four other Hero Dog Award Finalists are:

Emerging Hero and Shelter Category Finalist: Bubbles

Sponsored by Trupanion

Bubbles, a blind beagle who lost both of his eyes to illness, proves that even the smallest acts of kindness can change a life. Alongside his handler, he helps advocate for people with disabilities and educates students on bullying prevention. Bubbles also helped raise funds to purchase Meta smart glasses for a student with a visual impairment, increasing the student's independence and confidence. Through compassion and service, Bubbles inspired others to support a child in need and demonstrated how one act of kindness can make a lasting difference.

Law Enforcement and First Responder Category Finalist: K9 Rozi

Sponsored by MITER Foundation

K-9 Rozi has spent nearly 11 years with the Chicago Police Department, helping protect millions through transit patrols and security operations at major national events. At 12 years old, she remains a dedicated working dog and beloved community ambassador. Beyond her service, Rozi provided unwavering companionship to her handler during a period of profound personal loss, offering comfort and support through grief. Whether protecting the public or caring for those closest to her, Rozi exemplifies the extraordinary impact of service dogs.

Military Category Finalist: Sage

Sponsored by Nubz

Sage serves as the Expeditionary Facility Dog aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, where she supports Sailors and Marines by promoting resiliency, reducing stress and encouraging help-seeking behaviors. During challenging moments at sea, including a serious shipboard fire, Sage provided comfort and stability to crew members under pressure. Following a record-breaking deployment of more than 11 months, she continues to demonstrate the vital role facility dogs can play in supporting military personnel.

Therapy Category Finalist: Goosey

Sponsored by Coleman All Natural Meats

Goosey is an AKC-certified therapy dog with Bayou Buddies Pet Therapy and the R.E.A.D. program who brings comfort and companionship to people facing illness, loneliness and other challenges. From hospitals and schools to nursing homes and hospice settings, his gentle presence helps people feel seen, valued and supported. Goosey's specialty is working with older adults and hospice patients, where his gentle nature creates deeply meaningful moments.

The 16th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards is also proudly sponsored by NVA and Powerex, with iHeartMedi as the Official Broadcast Sponsor. Their partnership helps make possible this national celebration of the dogs whose courage, service and devotion inspire us all.

For more information about the American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, visit

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About American Humane Society:

American Humane Society is the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals. For more information or to support our life-changing work, please visit , follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

CONTACT: American Humane Society...