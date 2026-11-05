Global Special Mortars For Construction Market Forecast 2026-2032 $5.89 Billion Outlook Driven By Renovation, Infrastructure Repair, And High-Performance Materials

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Special Mortars for Construction Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

This market research report examines the global Special Mortars for Construction Market, which is projected to grow from USD 2.72 billion in 2026 to USD 5.89 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 13.64%. It assesses performance requirements, technology developments, regional demand patterns, and strategic priorities shaping the use of specialized mortars across construction, renovation, restoration, and infrastructure applications.

Market Overview

Special mortars are formulated to provide targeted capabilities such as enhanced adhesion, water resistance, rapid setting, chemical resistance, thermal management, and compatibility with demanding substrates. Key applications include:



Masonry and tile installation

Repair and restoration

Waterproofing

Industrial flooring Infrastructure maintenance

Demand is being supported by stricter building requirements, aging infrastructure, higher installation-quality expectations, and the need for more durable construction. The market analysis enables decision-makers to identify attractive applications and align product strategies with evolving technical requirements.

Performance Requirements and Market Drivers

Mortar selection is shifting from generic cementitious products toward application-specific formulations. Contractors and specifiers increasingly evaluate workability, curing behavior, substrate compatibility, environmental exposure, durability, and lifecycle performance alongside initial cost.

Renovation, waterproofing, restoration, and infrastructure repair are especially important because they involve variable substrates and challenging site conditions. Sustainability priorities are also encouraging lower-emission binders, recycled inputs, longer service life, and reduced waste, although local standards and installer familiarity continue to affect adoption.

Artificial Intelligence in Formulation and Execution

Artificial intelligence is creating opportunities across product development, manufacturing, and field applications:



Analyzing formulation variables, raw materials, curing conditions, and test results

Detecting production deviations and improving batch consistency

Anticipating equipment maintenance requirements Supporting substrate assessment, curing verification, and defect detection

Adoption depends on reliable data, system integration, transparent validation, and workforce capability. AI is therefore best positioned as a complement to standards-based testing and professional judgment rather than a replacement.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Repair, resilient infrastructure, energy-efficient buildings, and specification compliance drive demand.

Latin America: Urban development, housing improvements, and infrastructure maintenance create opportunities, while affordability and logistics influence selection.

Europe: Renovation, heritage conservation, circularity, resource efficiency, and environmental performance remain central priorities.

Middle East: Heat resistance, waterproofing, rapid development, and performance in dry environments shape requirements.

Africa: Infrastructure expansion and demand for durable, practical products are balanced against supply-chain and skills constraints. Asia-Pacific: Extensive urban construction and infrastructure investment support demand for both advanced and adaptable formulations.

These regional comparisons support market-entry planning by clarifying where climate, regulation, construction practices, and technical capacity create distinct product needs.

Economic and Regulatory Market Groups



ASEAN: Tropical exposure, urbanization, and varied national standards increase demand for moisture resistance and ease of application.

BRICS: Large construction markets and diverse climates favor locally adapted formulations and resilient supply chains.

European Union: Harmonized requirements, renovation, circularity, and reduced environmental impact guide adoption.

G7: Advanced performance, rehabilitation, productivity, and documentation are prominent purchasing considerations. GCC: Heat resistance, waterproofing, accelerated construction, and high-performance applications are key priorities.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Participants

Companies should segment portfolios by application and exposure conditions, validate claims through recognized testing, and clearly document substrate compatibility, curing requirements, and installation limits. Regional technical support and installer training can reduce application failures and strengthen competitive positioning.

Additional priorities include lower-impact formulations, raw-material resilience, digital quality controls, and project-level feedback systems. These insights provide a practical basis for mitigating operational risks and prioritizing investments in markets where verified field performance carries the greatest value.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.64%.

Renovation, infrastructure repair, waterproofing, and demanding climate applications offer significant opportunities.

Lifecycle performance, compliance, and installation quality are becoming more influential than initial price alone.

AI can improve formulation screening, manufacturing consistency, and defect prevention when supported by validated data. Competitive success depends on regional adaptability, sustainable design, technical support, and measurable field performance.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cementitious Mortar

7.3. Epoxy Mortar

7.4. Polymer Modified Mortar

8. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Flooring

8.3. Plastering

8.4. Repair

8.4.1. Non Structural

8.4.2. Structural

8.5. Tiling

8.5.1. Adhesive

8.5.2. Grout

8.6. Waterproofing

8.6.1. Cementitious

8.6.2. Organic Polymer

9. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by End Use

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commercial

9.2.1. Hospitality

9.2.2. Office

9.2.3. Retail

9.3. Industrial

9.4. Residential

9.4.1. New Construction

9.4.2. Renovation

10. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Direct Sales

10.3. Distributors

10.4. Online

10.4.1. Company Website

10.4.2. Third Party Ecommerce

10.5. Retail

11. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia-Pacific

11.3. North America

11.4. Latin America

11.5. Europe

11.6. Middle East

11.7. Africa

12. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. ASEAN

12.3. GCC

12.4. European Union

12.5. BRICS

12.6. G7

12.7. NATO

13. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by Country

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. United Kingdom

13.7. Germany

13.8. France

13.9. Russia

13.10. Italy

13.11. Spain

13.12. China

13.13. India

13.14. Japan

13.15. Australia

13.16. South Korea

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

15. Company Profiles

15.1. ARDEX GmbH

15.2. BASF SE

15.3. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

15.4. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

15.5. Fosroc International Ltd.

15.6. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

15.7. Holcim Ltd.

15.8. Knauf Gips KG

15.9. LATICRETE International Inc.

15.10. MAPEI S.p.A.

15.11. ParexGroup S.A.S.

15.12. Pidilite Industries Ltd.

15.13. Sika AG

15.14. Sopro Bauchemie GmbH

15.15. Tarmac Building Products Limited

15.16. The Euclid Chemical Company

15.17. UltraTech Cement Limited

16. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [19]

LIST OF TABLES [338]



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