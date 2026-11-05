Genomoncology Integrates ARUP Laboratories' Jalapheno Phenotype-Matching Tool Into GO Pathology Workbench Under Multiyear Exclusive Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gene-level phenotype-matching scores from patient Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO) terms now feed directly into variant prioritization for rare disease exome, genome, and large-panel germline testing, alongside new optional AI-driven workflows for variant interpretation to support large panel germline testing and clinical genomic reporting.

CLEVELAND and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenomOncology (GO) and ARUP Laboratories today announced a multiyear exclusive agreement under which GenomOncology will license and distribute Jalapheno, a phenotype-driven gene prioritization tool developed by ARUP in collaboration with the University of Utah. Jalapheno is now fully integrated into GO Pathology Workbench and available to all GenomOncology customers.

Jalapheno generates gene-level phenotype-matching scores from a patient's clinical features, captured as Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO) terms. Within GO Pathology Workbench, these scores feed directly into the broader variant prioritization algorithm, helping laboratories surface the variants most consistent with a patient's clinical presentation. The integration supports diagnostic whole exome, whole genome, and large-panel germline sequencing of symptomatic patients with suspected rare disease.

The integration builds on the expanded germline capabilities of GO Pathology Workbench, which include full support for American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) variant classification, ClinGen annotations, and workflows tailored to whole exome and whole genome analysis. Laboratories can now bring phenotype matching, variant annotation, classification, and reporting together in a single, unified workflow.

GenomOncology is also introducing optional artificial intelligence (AI)-driven workflows for variant classification and interpretation. For prioritized variants, the software auto-classifies each according to ACMG classifications using a custom AI-enhanced algorithm. For variants classified as likely pathogenic or pathogenic, AI automatically drafts a clinical interpretation for the report, which the reviewer edits and approves before sign-out. Together with Jalapheno's phenotype-matching scores, these workflows help laboratories move from candidate variants to a reviewed, report-ready interpretation more efficiently, with clinical experts in control of every result.

Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Rare disease diagnosis depends on connecting a patient's clinical picture to the right variant among thousands of candidates,” said Garreth Hippe, Chief Commercial Officer, GenomOncology.“By integrating Jalapheno into GO Pathology Workbench, we're giving every one of our laboratory customers a phenotype-driven way to prioritize variants inside the same workflow they already use for germline interpretation and reporting. Paired with our new AI-driven interpretation workflows, laboratories can resolve variants of uncertain significance and generate draft report interpretations far more efficiently, while experts make every final call. We're proud to partner with ARUP to bring this technology to laboratories nationwide.”

“Jalapheno grew out of ARUP's experience interpreting exome and genome sequencing for patients with suspected rare disease, working alongside our colleagues at the University of Utah,” said Brendan O'Fallon, PhD, Director of Bioinformatics, ARUP Laboratories.“Partnering with GenomOncology extends this tool beyond our own laboratory so that more patients and families can benefit from faster, more informed phenotype-driven analysis.”

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology transforms complex clinical and molecular data into actionable intelligence for precision cancer care. The company's AI-enabled reporting solutions deliver embedded decision support for clinical genomic reporting and clinical trial optimization that seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows to better enable accurate decision-making for patient treatment. Visit .

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Research and Innovation in Diagnostic and Precision MedicineTM. ARUP is ISO 15189 and CAP accredited. For more information, visit .

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