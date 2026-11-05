Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Powered Sorting And Circular Construction Drive 6.46% CAGR Toward USD 10.88 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The global construction waste treatment equipment market research report provides strategic analysis of the technologies, operating requirements, regulatory trends, and regional conditions shaping industry growth. Valued at an estimated USD 7.38 billion in 2026, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.46% and reach USD 10.88 billion by 2032. The findings support market-entry planning, investment prioritization, and the identification of opportunities across diverse construction and demolition ecosystems.

Market Overview

Construction waste treatment equipment enables the sorting, crushing, screening, separation, and processing of materials generated by building, renovation, demolition, and infrastructure projects. Demand is influenced by construction activity, demolition cycles, landfill constraints, recycled-material specifications, equipment mobility, and access to collection and processing infrastructure.

Regulation, Circularity, and Project Complexity

The industry is moving from disposal-oriented practices toward integrated material recovery. Key demand drivers include:



Selective demolition and on-site processing

Growing use of recycled aggregates

Material traceability and environmental procurement standards

Stricter controls for dust, noise, contamination, safety, and energy use Demand for mobile and modular equipment at dispersed or space-constrained sites

Understanding these factors enables decision-makers to align equipment portfolios with local feedstocks, recovery requirements, and project economics while reducing operational and compliance risk.

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Artificial intelligence is advancing computer vision, sensor-assisted material identification, automated sorting, predictive maintenance, and process optimization. These capabilities can detect contamination, classify materials, adjust operating parameters, and identify maintenance needs before failures disrupt production.

Successful deployment depends on representative data, reliable sensors, interoperable controls, skilled personnel, and appropriate data governance. AI delivers the greatest value when integrated into broader facility automation and process-improvement programs.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Established construction activity, localized landfill constraints, and demand for mobile processing and recycled aggregates.

Latin America: Opportunities from urbanization and infrastructure investment, tempered by uneven collection systems and financing conditions.

Europe: Strong circular-economy policies, selective demolition practices, traceability requirements, and recycled-material quality standards.

Middle East and Africa: Infrastructure growth creates demand, while climate, logistics, service access, and processing capacity shape adoption. Asia-Pacific: Diverse regulatory environments, with dense urban markets favoring compact, automated, high-throughput solutions.

Economic and Policy Group Perspectives

ASEAN and BRICS markets combine substantial construction volumes with varied enforcement, financing, and recycling maturity. The European Union and G7 emphasize circularity, automation, safety, documentation, and operational efficiency. GCC demand reflects concentrated development programs and challenging climatic conditions, while infrastructure resilience and procurement standards influence opportunities across NATO member states.

Priority Country Insights

The report examines adoption conditions across Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It highlights differences in transport distances, urban density, regulatory enforcement, automation priorities, infrastructure maturity, climate, and access to equipment services. These comparisons provide a practical basis for tailoring competitive positioning and market-entry strategies by country.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Participants



Characterize local waste streams by composition, contamination, moisture, and particle size.

Prioritize mobility, modularity, energy efficiency, maintainability, and dust and noise controls.

Create upgrade paths for sensors, automation, and interoperable plant controls.

Build partnerships with contractors, recyclers, municipalities, demolition firms, and recycled-material users.

Track recovery quality, downtime, safety, energy consumption, contamination, and compliance. Apply cybersecurity, workforce training, and auditable performance standards to AI investments.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 7.38 billion in 2026 to USD 10.88 billion by 2032.

Regulation, circularity, landfill constraints, and recycled-material demand are accelerating equipment adoption.

AI and automation are improving sorting accuracy, maintenance planning, and operational control. Regional success depends on adapting equipment and commercial strategies to local infrastructure, feedstocks, and recovery rules.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Compactors

7.2.1. Horizontal Compactors

7.2.2. Vertical Compactors

7.3. Conveyors

7.3.1. Belt Conveyors

7.3.2. Roller Conveyors

7.4. Crushers

7.4.1. Cone Crushers

7.4.2. Impact Crushers

7.4.3. Jaw Crushers

7.5. Screens

7.6. Shredders

7.7. Sorting Equipment

7.7.1. Manual Sorting

7.7.2. Optical Sorting

8. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by Treatment Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Composting

8.2.1. Aerobic Composting

8.2.2. Anaerobic Composting

8.3. Crushing

8.4. Landfill

8.5. Recycling

8.5.1. Energy Recovery

8.5.2. Material Recycling

8.6. Screening

9. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by Mobility

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Mobile

9.3. Stationary

10. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by Capacity

10.1. Introduction

10.2. High Capacity

10.3. Low Capacity

10.4. Medium Capacity (

11. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Off Site

11.3. On Site

12. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Construction Companies

12.3. Demolition Contractors

12.4. Infrastructure Developers

12.5. Municipal Authorities

12.6. Recycling Facilities

13. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by Sales Channel

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Online

13.3. Offline

14. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by Region

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Asia-Pacific

14.3. North America

14.4. Latin America

14.5. Europe

14.6. Middle East

14.7. Africa

15. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by Group

15.1. Introduction

15.2. ASEAN

15.3. GCC

15.4. European Union

15.5. BRICS

15.6. G7

15.7. NATO

16. Construction Waste Treatment Equipment Market, by Country

16.1. Introduction

16.2. United States

16.3. Canada

16.4. Mexico

16.5. Brazil

16.6. United Kingdom

16.7. Germany

16.8. France

16.9. Russia

16.10. Italy

16.11. Spain

16.12. China

16.13. India

16.14. Japan

16.15. Australia

16.16. South Korea

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18. Company Profiles

18.1. Armstrong International, Inc.

18.2. Balkrishna Boilers Pvt. Ltd.

18.3. Boilerhouse Corporation

18.4. Energy Economics

18.5. Hanvi Industrial Solutions LLP

18.6. Hitech Boilers Pvt. Ltd.

18.7. Innovative Enerpro Pvt. Ltd.

18.8. Kirloskar Brothers Limited

18.9. LEAK-PROOF PUMPS PRIVATE LIMITED

18.10. Mahavas Precision Controls Private Limited

18.11. Ooms Boiler Engineers

18.12. Pratham Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd.

18.13. Shrijee Engineering Works Ltd.

18.14. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

18.15. Steamlok Engineering Private Limited

18.16. Super Steam Boiler Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

18.17. Thermax Limited

18.18. Thermokrupp Engineers

18.19. Unitec Engineering Solutions

18.20. Volfram Systems India Private Limited

19. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [25]

LIST OF TABLES [327]



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