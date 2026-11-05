BTCC Copy Trading Surpasses 680,000 Users, With Cumulative Copy Trading Earnings Exceeding $530 Million

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announced that its Copy Trading feature has surpassed 680,000 users, with cumulative copy trading earnings of more than $530 million and over 236 million successful copy trades.

First launched in 2023 on BTCC, the copy trading feature lets users automatically replicate the positions of experienced traders. It now supports more than 140 trading pairs, including TradFi pairs such as TSLA, AAPL, META and MSTR, so copy traders can follow lead traders across both cryptocurrency and traditional markets on a single platform.

The addition of TradFi pairs follows strong momentum in multi-asset trading on BTCC. TradFi volume climbed sixfold quarter-on-quarter to $16.3 billion in Q3 2026, and the platform's user base reached 12.6 million.

BTCC Copy Trading by the numbers:



Total copy traders: 680,000+

Total copy trading earnings: $530,000,000+

Successful copy trades: 236,000,000+ Supported trading pairs: 140+



“Copy trading is where our 0-Barrier Trading vision becomes practical for everyday traders,” said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC.“More people want exposure to crypto and traditional markets in one place, and copy trading lets them learn from experienced traders along the way. We will keep widening access to global markets while keeping security and trust at the core of everything we build.”

BTCC introduced the futures copy trading feature to help traders of all experience levels follow professional strategies in 2023. Since then, BTCC has continued to expand the product, including adding TradFi pairs, and remains committed to refining the platform to give traders more ways to access global markets.

Users can learn more about BTCC Copy Trading and start following experienced traders here.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12.6 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

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