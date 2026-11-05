Global Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market - Forecast 2026-2032 AI, BIM, And Collaborative Contracting Drive 7.96% CAGR Toward USD 8.45 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market research report examines the technologies, governance models, contracting practices, and regional conditions shaping adoption worldwide. The market is projected to reach USD 5.33 billion in 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.96% to USD 8.45 billion by 2032.

Market Overview

Construction integrated project delivery (IPD) brings owners, designers, contractors, and specialist partners into a collaborative framework that aligns decision-making, incentives, risk management, and project information. Its value is particularly evident in projects facing design complexity, schedule pressure, sustainability requirements, and strict cost accountability.

The analysis gives decision-makers a structured view of the commercial, operational, and technological factors affecting adoption, supporting strategic planning and the identification of suitable projects and markets.

Collaborative Delivery Trends

The construction industry is moving from sequential handoffs toward earlier partner involvement and shared governance. Key enablers include:



Building information modeling and common data environments

Lean construction practices and standardized workflows

Modular and industrialized construction

Digital twins and integrated project controls Shared performance measures and joint decision protocols

Successful implementation depends on transparent commercial arrangements, clearly assigned responsibilities, organizational trust, and a culture that encourages open information exchange and collective problem-solving.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Integration

Artificial intelligence is strengthening integrated delivery through document classification, design coordination, constructability reviews, schedule-risk analysis, change detection, safety monitoring, procurement planning, and progress reporting. The strongest results are expected when AI is embedded in interoperable workflows rather than deployed as a disconnected tool.

Organizations must maintain controls for data quality, privacy, cybersecurity, intellectual property, explainability, model validation, and human approval. These insights enable leaders to evaluate digital investments while reducing implementation, compliance, and operational risks.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Advanced digital practices and growing interest in collaborative contracting, with adoption influenced by varied procurement rules.

Europe: Strong emphasis on sustainability, lifecycle performance, public accountability, and regulatory alignment.

Asia-Pacific: A mix of mature and rapidly urbanizing markets where scalability, interoperability, and workforce development are priorities.

Middle East: Major infrastructure and urban development programs create demand for integrated governance and rigorous project controls.

Latin America: Infrastructure renewal and urban development offer opportunities, although financing and institutional capacity remain important considerations. Africa: Significant infrastructure needs support locally adapted delivery models, alongside capability-building and digital-access requirements.

Economic and Country-Level Considerations

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO markets require delivery models aligned with their procurement systems, financing structures, security priorities, and regulatory environments. Country analysis covers Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Comparative market perspectives support market-entry planning by highlighting where mature digital capabilities, infrastructure investment, standardized construction, and collaborative procurement may create competitive advantages.

Implementation Priorities



Select projects where complexity and interdependence justify collaborative delivery.

Define measurable goals for safety, quality, schedule, cost, carbon performance, and stakeholder satisfaction.

Establish governance, authority, incentives, and escalation procedures early.

Invest in interoperable data environments, common standards, training, and change management.

Review contracting, insurance, liability, cybersecurity, and intellectual-property arrangements before launch. Use pilot programs and documented lessons to guide broader deployment.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2032 at a 7.96% CAGR.

Digital interoperability, aligned incentives, and transparent governance are central to successful IPD adoption.

AI can enhance coordination and decision support when supported by reliable data and human oversight.

Regional procurement rules, institutional maturity, and workforce capabilities shape implementation strategies. Disciplined pilot programs can mitigate risk and establish a foundation for scalable adoption.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market, by Project Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Industrial

7.4. Infrastructure

7.5. Institutional

7.6. Residential

8. Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market, by Service Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Architectural & Engineering

8.2.1. Advisory Services

8.2.2. Design Services

8.3. Construction Management

8.3.1. Agency CM

8.3.2. At-Risk CM

8.4. Consultancy

8.4.1. Owner's Representative

8.4.2. Project Controls

8.5. General Contracting

8.5.1. Design-Bid-Build

8.5.2. Design-Build

9. Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market, by Project Size

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Large

9.3. Medium

9.4. Small

10. Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market, by Technology Adoption

10.1. Introduction

10.2. High Adoption

10.3. Low Adoption

10.4. Medium Adoption

11. Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Central And Federal Agencies

11.3. State And Provincial Agencies

11.4. Municipal And Local Authorities

11.5. Real Estate Developers

11.6. Educational Institutions

12. Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Construction Integrated Project Delivery Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. AECOM

16.2. Balfour Beatty plc

16.3. Brasfield & Gorrie LLC

16.4. Clark Construction Group LLC

16.5. DPR Construction Inc.

16.6. Gilbane Building Company

16.7. Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

16.8. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

16.9. JE Dunn Construction Group Inc.

16.10. McCarthy Holdings Inc.

16.11. Mortenson Company

16.12. PCL Construction Enterprises Inc.

16.13. Skanska AB

16.14. Structure Tone Organization

16.15. Sundt Construction Inc.

16.16. Swinerton Builders

16.17. Turner Construction Company

16.18. Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [307]



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