VANQUISH® Announces Availability Of Sound Attenuation, Security And Perimeter Enhancement Solutions For Data Centers

A modern data center utilizing large-scale mechanical and power infrastructure illustrates the growing need for engineered perimeter protection, sound attenuation, and security solutions.

VANQUISH® Announces Sound Attenuation, Security and Perimeter Enhancement Solutions for Data Centers.

- Donald E. Moore, CEO of VANQUISH

LANDIS, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VANQUISH announced the availability of its sound attenuation, security, and perimeter enhancement product lines for data center projects throughout North America. The solutions are intended to support developers, owners, design teams, and operators as they evaluate infrastructure requirements associated with growing data center demand.

As data center development continues across the United States, project teams are increasingly evaluating approaches to address operational sound, physical security, and site integration considerations. These considerations may include power generation equipment, cooling systems, substations, gas turbines, and other supporting infrastructure.

Sound Attenuation

VANQUISH offers perimeter systems designed for sound attenuation applications associated with data center infrastructure. The modular systems can be incorporated into site-specific designs and may be deployed in a variety of perimeter and rooftop configurations.

According to the company, the increasing use of on-site power generation and cooling equipment has elevated attention on sound management during project planning and development.

Security

VANQUISH also provides perimeter protection systems for critical infrastructure associated with data center operations, including:

.On-site and nearby substations

.On-site generators

.On-site gas turbines

.Project-related solar installations

.Facility perimeters

The company states that its perimeter systems may be configured with optional ballistic-protection and wildlife-deterrence features based on project requirements.

Industry reports and government investigations have documented physical attacks on portions of the U.S. electric grid in recent years. Such incidents may result in equipment damage, operational disruptions, and repair costs for infrastructure owners. Because many data centers rely on both on-site and utility-supplied power sources, physical security is often considered as part of broader risk-management planning.

Perimeter Enhancement Options

In addition to sound attenuation and security applications, VANQUISH offers architectural perimeter treatments, including faux stone and brick panel options intended to support project design objectives and site integration requirements.

"Data center developers are increasingly evaluating perimeter infrastructure as part of broader operational, security, and community-planning considerations," said Donald E. Moore, Chief Executive Officer of VANQUISH. "Working with VANQUISH early in the design process allows them to stay ahead of evolving threats while achieving robust and reliable power delivery on into the future," continued Moore.

About VANQUISH

VANQUISH is a North Carolina-based specialty contractor focused on protecting and enhancing mission-critical infrastructure through innovative perimeter security, safety, and risk mitigation solutions. Known for its consultative approach and field-proven systems, VANQUISH serves utilities, data centers, solar facilities, transportation hubs, and other private- and public-sector commercial and industrial clients across North America.

For more information, visit

Stephen Schoepfer

VANQUISH Fencing Incorporated

+1 609-647-0244

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VANQUISH® Announces Availability of Sound Attenuation, Security and Perimeter Enhancement Solutions for Data Centers News Provided By VANQUISH Fencing Incorporated November 05, 2026, 14:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment



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