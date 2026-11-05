Wicked Skid Steer Bucket by Everything Attachments

Everything Attachments Introduces Wicked Tapered Skid Steer Bucket

CONOVER, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Everything Attachments is introducing its Wicked Tapered Skid Steer Bucket, an American-made attachment designed to combine wear-resistant steel construction with a profile intended to improve material release.Available in six widths from 72 to 108 inches, the bucket addresses two practical considerations for equipment owners: the weight of the attachment and how readily material leaves the bucket during dumping. The design combines a one-piece rolled Hardox 500 steel shell with a body that tapers from front to back.According to Everything Attachments, the tapered shape and curved back are designed to help mud, clay and aggregate slide out when the bucket is tilted. The company forms the rolled shell in its press brake, creating a curved back rather than a profile made with a small number of sharp bends.The bucket incorporates Hardox 500 and 450 steel in its shell and supporting components. Standard equipment includes a hardened Valk cutting edge, with optional tooth bars and a reversible cutting edge available for different applications.For skid steer operators, attachment selection involves balancing bucket width, weight, capacity and working conditions. The Wicked lineup provides multiple configurations so owners can evaluate those factors against their equipment and the material they routinely handle.Available widths are 72, 78, 84, 90, 96 and 108 inches. Published starting pricing is $2,790, with final pricing dependent on bucket size and selected options. Detailed specifications, product photographs and configuration information are available on the company's website.Everything Attachments designs, manufactures and tests attachments at its factory in Conover, North Carolina. The Wicked bucket reflects the company's focus on material selection, fabrication and practical equipment design.Product information:htmAbout Everything AttachmentsEverything Attachments is a Conover, North Carolina-based manufacturer and retailer of tractor and skid steer attachments. The company designs and builds American-made equipment for property maintenance, landscaping, agriculture and construction applications.

Ted Corriher

EverythingAttachments

+ +1 866-581-5818

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Everything Attachments Introduces Wicked Tapered Skid Steer Bucket News Provided By EverythingAttachments November 05, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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