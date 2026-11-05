Tyson & Mendes Recognized By Best Lawyers In The 2027 Best Law Firms In The United States

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

- Robert Tyson, Founding Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today the firm has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms in the United States presented by Best Lawyers®. This prestigious honor highlights the top 3.8 percent of law firms nationwide after compiling more than 110,000 client references, 70,000 peer-lawyers surveyed, and over 1,000 leadership interviews – reflecting the firm's commitment to exceptional service and innovation.

The following Tyson & Mendes offices and practice areas are included in the 2027 Best Law Firms recognition:

.Fresno, California - Litigation, Construction

.Jacksonville, Florida - Personal Injury Litigation (Defendants)

.San Diego, California - Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation (Defendants)

.Las Vegas, Nevada – Litigation, Construction

.Los Angeles, California – Insurance Law

.Orange County, California – Medical Malpractice Law (Defendants)

.Tampa, Florida – Litigation, Insurance, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law

.Seattle, Washington – Commercial Litigation

“This recognition is a reminder of all we have accomplished and all we work toward every day,” said Founding Partner Robert Tyson.“At Tyson & Mendes, we are committed to vigorously defending our clients through innovative trial strategies, relentless advocacy, and a shared determination to break the pattern on Nuclear Verdicts®. We want to be the best insurance defense in the country, and we work tirelessly toward that aim. We are honored by this recognition, which reinforces the impact of that commitment and the standard we strive to set for the industry.”

“This award speaks to the strength, depth, and consistency of our national presence,” added National Managing Partner Cayce Lynch.“Our success is driven by the talented attorneys who leverage a wealth of knowledge in their respective practice areas, collaborate across offices, and bring our firm's forward-thinking approach to every case. We are proud of the work our teams do every day to advance the industry and deliver excellence for our clients.”

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit tysonmendes.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 29 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for the PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and has an extensive trial bench of attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers.

For more information, visit .

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The ApexSM, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit .

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Debbie Caldwell

Plat4orm PR

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Ashley Fetyko

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

+1 858-257-0103

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Tyson & Mendes Recognized by Best Lawyers in the 2027 Best Law Firms in the United States News Provided By Tyson & Mendes, LLP November 05, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law



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