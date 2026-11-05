Thrivedesk, Customer Service Software For Ecommerce, Refreshes Its Brand Identity

The new ThriveDesk mark and Neo, the company's new mascot

The new ThriveDesk mark joins the @ sign of email and a chat bubble in one line

Neo, the ThriveDesk mascot, shares its name with the company's AI agent

A new logo, a mascot, new colors and a rebuilt website mark the company's focus on AI and its AI chatbot for ecommerce stores.

- Parvez Akther, Founder, ThriveDesk

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ThriveDesk, a provider of customer service software for ecommerce brands, today announced a refreshed brand identity. The refresh includes a new logo, a mascot named Neo, a new color palette, a new typeface and a rebuilt website. The product, customer accounts, plans and prices stay the same.

ThriveDesk started in 2021 as a helpdesk built around a shared email inbox. It now serves thousands of online stores, and its focus has grown to include AI and chat. An AI agent answers shoppers at any hour, and the store's team steps in when a person is needed. The company refreshed its brand to reflect this focus.

The refresh also adds a mascot. Neo uses the same bubble and "@" loop, with a face, white gloves and sneakers. Neo is also the name of the ThriveDesk AI agent, so the AI chatbot for ecommerce that answers shoppers now has a face.

"When we started ThriveDesk, almost all of our time went into the product, and the brand got what was left," said Parvez Akther, Founder of ThriveDesk. "ThriveDesk is growing into AI-native customer service software for ecommerce brands. Our new AI direction needed a brand to match, and we wanted it to be fun and playful."

Most ThriveDesk customers are online stores with small support teams. Their shoppers ask about orders, shipping and returns, often outside office hours. ThriveDesk connects to Shopify and WooCommerce and shows order details in each conversation. Neo answers routine questions about order status, shipping and stock. Each store can set a brand voice, guardrails and an escalation path. The support team handles the other conversations from the same inbox.

The new color palette uses one bright orange, named Solar Flare, for the mark, links and highlights. Warm neutrals make up the rest: cream backgrounds and near-black text. The new typeface is Instrument Sans, which is easy to read at small sizes and also works for large headlines. One type scale applies across the full website. The logo files, colors and type are available on the ThriveDesk brand guidelines page.

The company also rebuilt thrivedesk from scratch. The website moved from WordPress to Astro, a web framework, to support the growth of the brand. A redesigned ThriveDesk app is in development, and the company will announce it separately at release.

The refresh does not change how customers use ThriveDesk. Accounts, data, plans and prices stay the same. Integrations continue to work, and the same support team answers customer requests. Customers do not need to take any action.

"Thank you to everyone who has used ThriveDesk over the years," said Akther. "Customer feature requests and bug reports shaped much of the product, and they will continue to shape it."

About ThriveDesk

ThriveDesk is AI customer service software for ecommerce. It combines an omnichannel helpdesk, an AI chatbot for ecommerce stores, a help center and reporting with Neo, an AI agent that answers customers around the clock. ThriveDesk connects to Shopify and WooCommerce. ThriveDesk LLC has been independent since 2021 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming, United States. More information is available at .

Parvez Akther

ThriveDesk LLC

+1 9296337144

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ThriveDesk, Customer Service Software for Ecommerce, Refreshes Its Brand Identity News Provided By Convers Lab November 05, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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