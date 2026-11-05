Dracula Land Completes Masterplan As Construction Preparations Advance

Strategic partnerships under negotiation as Romania's ambitious entertainment destination moves closer to construction.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After nearly a year of intensive technical, financial and operational development, Dracula Land, Romania's and Europe's ambitious new entertainment destination, has reached a key milestone in its preparations for construction.Designed as an integrated destination and funded exclusively through private capital, Dracula Land has advanced across all major development areas, including master planning, engineering solutions for infrastructure and utility networks, operator selection and international financial structuring.Located on a 164-hectare site, 20 minutes from Bucharest and 15 minutes from Henri Coandă International Airport, Dracula Land benefits from direct access to the A3 motorway and connections to the A0 and A7, linking the site to the capital and the rest of the country. Consolidating the entire site under a single ownership structure enables unified development and distinguishes the project from fragmented competitors.The development team has completed the full masterplan for the first major phase, coordinating the project's main components: a theme park with immersive zones and dozens of attractions, a 22,500-seat multipurpose arena, an Aqua Park & Spa, an outlet featuring international brands and three themed hotels offering 1,200 rooms. The plan also integrates shared infrastructure, including circulation, parking, green spaces and utility networks, allowing each component to operate independently within one economic ecosystem.Road infrastructure and utility solutions have been designed to support phased construction without compromising the overall development. Discussions with operators across the theme park, arena, hospitality and retail sectors have reached an advanced stage, with detailed negotiations under way with partners bringing relevant capital and operational expertise. Engagement with strategic financial partners follows a phased approach, aligning investment with the maturity of each component. The team has also expanded its international network through industry conferences and trade shows, most recently IAAPA, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.An exclusively private investmentDracula Land will be financed entirely through private capital and developed in several phases, without public or EU funding. The first major phase has the potential to exceed EUR 1 billion, with investment allocated progressively according to the maturity of each asset.Alongside its physical infrastructure, Dracula Land is developing a digital ecosystem that includes a metaverse component, extending its themed universe into the virtual world and connecting physical and digital experiences.To facilitate international co-investment and strategic partnerships, the project benefits from a holding structure registered in Qatar, providing a transparent corporate governance framework and supporting access to international capital. Its investment model comprises complementary business verticals, each with its own operating model, revenue streams and investment opportunities. This allows investors and operators to participate according to their expertise and objectives while preserving the destination's unified vision.Dracula, one of the world's most recognised cultural propertiesDracula is one of the world's best-known cultural characters, rooted in Transylvania's history and imagination, with his fame amplified by literature and Hollywood. Bringing this cultural and intellectual capital to a destination in Romania, the country associated with the origins of the myth, represents significant commercial potential.Dracula Land aims to transform this global recognition into an integrated entertainment destination developed in Romania. The connection with local history is reinforced by the proximity of Snagov Monastery, approximately 15 minutes from the site, traditionally associated with the presumed tomb of Vlad the Impaler.A European entertainment destination built around its own IPUnlike attractions based on licensed international franchises, Dracula Land is built around its own intellectual property (IP) and a trademark protection strategy covering Europe and the United States. This approach enables independent development of the Dracula Land universe and creates opportunities for international expansion through licensing, merchandising and strategic partnerships.“The most important work on a project of this scale happens before construction begins. We have completed the masterplan, advanced the engineering solutions for infrastructure and networks, and started financial structuring alongside discussions with potential international investment partners. We are carefully selecting operators, investment funds and private investors who share our vision and long-term objectives. Our work focuses on the details that will ensure the project is delivered with the necessary rigour. Selected partners have the opportunity to contribute to an iconic international destination with the potential to generate long-term value and visibility” said Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of Dracula Land.About Dracula LandDesigned as an integrated, city-sized destination developed in major phases, the first major phase will include:. Dracula Land Theme Park: The heart of the project, featuring six immersive themed zones and dozens of attractions. Its original narrative blends the Dracula myth with Romania's cultural heritage. The park aims to become one of Europe's most technologically advanced entertainment destinations.. Multipurpose arena: A 22,500-seat venue for concerts, festivals, esports competitions and international sporting events, positioning Dracula Land as a regional live-entertainment hub.. Outlet: A retail and dining destination bringing together dozens of international brands, broadening the visitor profile and extending average stays.. Hospitality: 1,200 rooms across three hotels: Dracula Grand Hotel (4★), Dracula Family Hotel (3★+) and Dracula Hotel (3★). Conference facilities and premium amenities will support city breaks and longer holidays.. Aqua Park & Spa: Indoor and outdoor water attractions and wellness facilities, open year-round to park visitors and the general public.. Artificial ski slope: An additional attraction designed to maintain visitor interest beyond the peak season.“At every stage of development, we keep the visitor experience in mind, from the first impression to the reasons people will want to return. We value the trust of those supporting the project and want their patience to be rewarded by the quality of the experience. Our ambition is for Dracula Land to become a destination people revisit with family and friends” added Dragoș Dobrescu.Each component is designed to operate as a standalone business while benefiting from its place within a destination of this scale. Funded entirely through private capital, Dracula Land is at an advanced stage of preparation for construction. Discussions with international operators and investors continue, focusing on partners who share the project's long-term vision and objectives.

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Dracula Land completes masterplan as construction preparations advance News Provided By Galeriu & Partners November 05, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



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