BIOSTAR And JECS Company Inc Showcase Industrial Computing And Edge AI Solutions At ROBOTWORLD 2026

BIOSTAR and JECS at ROBOTWORLD 2026, KINTEX Exhibition Hall 1, Booth I20

BIOSTAR industrial motherboards and EdgeComp systems on display at the BIOSTAR and JECS booth

BIOSTAR and JECS teams at Booth I20, ROBOTWORLD 2026

Industrial motherboards, EdgeCompTM systems, and live AI demonstrations highlight BIOSTAR's joint exhibit with JECS in South Korea.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge AI solutions, industrial computers, motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is showcasing its latest industrial computing and Edge AI solutions alongside JECS Company Inc. at ROBOTWORLD 2026. Running November 4–7 at KINTEX Exhibition Hall 1 in Goyang, South Korea, the event features BIOSTAR's industrial motherboards, EdgeCompTM systems, and live demonstrations at Booth I20.The joint exhibit highlights BIOSTAR's partnership with JECS Company Inc., a South Korean professional IPC solution provider, and BIOSTAR's commitment to strengthening its presence in the local market. Through expanded local distribution and enhanced customer support, the partnership aims to make locally supported, ready-to-deploy solutions more accessible and strengthen South Korea's industrial computing ecosystem.Visitors can experience AI-powered human motion recognition and traffic monitoring through live demonstrations featuring the EdgeCompTM MS-NANX 16G.In addition, two 4U chassis and desktop workstations (JECS-W88JC973 and JECS-W88K430B) featuring the BIW88-AHS motherboard are also on display, providing a practical look at BIOSTAR's industrial computing technology in an integrated system.The industrial motherboard display includes the BIW88-AHS, BIPTL-IHT, BITWL-IHT, and BIWCL-PAT. Complementing these platforms, the EdgeCompTM lineup features the MT PRO-U325, MS-U320, MU-N150, MS-NAT5000, and MS-NAT4000. Together, these products highlight the breadth of BIOSTAR's portfolio for industrial automation, smart manufacturing, machine vision, and intelligent edge computing.Throughout the exhibition, BIOSTAR and JECS Company Inc. are engaging with industry professionals to discuss the featured solutions and local support needs. These discussions provide an opportunity to explore how the partnership can support industrial computing projects in South Korea.BIOSTAR invites attendees to visit Booth I20 at KINTEX Exhibition Hall 1, November 4–7, to explore its industrial computing portfolio, experience the live demonstrations, and meet the BIOSTAR and JECS teams.For more information about ROBOTWORLD 2026, visit the official exhibition website.Connect with usWebsiteLinkedInFacebookInstagramYouTubeAvailabilityBIOSTAR VIP CareABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the innovation of edge AI computing solutions, edge computer, industrial PC, motherboards, graphics cards, and storage solutions. Over 40 years innovation since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and product design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in product design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on AI technology, BIOSTAR consistently strives to lead AI, innovating the future.

Yunly

Yunly International Marketing

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BIOSTAR and JECS Company Inc Showcase Industrial Computing and Edge AI Solutions at ROBOTWORLD 2026 News Provided By Yunly International Marketing Co., Ltd November 05, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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