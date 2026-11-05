Linshom Medical Awarded A $3.5M SBIR Grant

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Linshom Medical was awarded a $3.5M SBIR Phase 2B grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI).“This award initially funds engineering efforts to de-tether the patient from the bedside monitor via wireless capability, enabling portable continuous respiratory monitoring”, said Ronen Feldman, Principal Investigator and CTO.“This award further validates Linshom Medical's technology for critical bedside respiratory monitoring. The grant then supports a multi-center clinical trial to quantify the medical-economic benefits of early detection and early intervention of patient respiratory decline”.The developments funded by this grant will enable respiratory monitoring to travel with the patient wherever they are in their health care journey. Evaluation and scoring systems don't work well for identifying patients who will have respiratory trouble after surgery. At risk patients need simple, affordable continuous respiratory monitoring for assured safe and effective outcomes.“The systems and technology in place today respond to respiratory decline after it occurs”, according to Richard Hughen, CEO.“A previous study at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center (OSU) proved the early detection capability of the Linshom Medical sensor, providing health care providers time to intervene before a crisis develops. Now, with the new clinical trial, we aim to quantify the medical-economic benefits of early detection and early intervention”.More information on the NIH award can be found at:About Linshom Medical, Inc.Linshom Medical is first to deliver an Operating Room quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared sensor provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rVt) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare.Linshom is currently raising a Series A Preferred round of investment. For more information, visit or write to....

Richard Hughen

Linshom Medical, Inc.

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Linshom Medical awarded a $3.5M SBIR grant News Provided By Linshom Medical November 05, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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