Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.3%, Reaching A Value Of $22.55 Bn By 2030.

Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market

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The Business Research Company's Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The benchtop laboratory water purifier market has experienced notable growth recently, driven by increasing demands in scientific research and healthcare sectors. This market's expansion reflects rising needs for high-purity water in laboratories to ensure precision and reliability in experiments. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, and regional trends shaping its future outlook.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market

In recent years, the benchtop laboratory water purifier market has expanded significantly. It is projected to increase from $15.1 billion in 2025 to $16.4 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This earlier growth was fueled by the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and life science research, greater adoption of laboratory automation, the rising demand for reproducible experimental outcomes, growth in academic research, and advances in filtration technology.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $22.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. This anticipated growth is supported by rising investments in biotech and pharmaceutical R&D, increased use of smart laboratory equipment, more decentralized laboratory setups, a growing emphasis on water sustainability, and technological breakthroughs in membrane and purification systems. Key trends to watch include a higher demand for compact systems delivering ultra-pure water, smart monitoring capabilities, energy-efficient purification solutions, improved water quality consistency, and better integration with lab workflows.

Understanding What a Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Does

A benchtop laboratory water purifier is a compact device designed to produce ultra-pure water directly on a lab bench. It removes impurities, contaminants, and ions from tap or pre-treated water to meet strict laboratory quality standards. These purifiers are critical for laboratory tasks requiring consistent water quality, ensuring accurate and reliable research and analytical results.

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How the Rise in Waterborne Diseases Encourages Market Growth

One major factor boosting the benchtop laboratory water purifier market is the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. These illnesses arise when pathogens spread through contaminated water, often due to poor sanitation infrastructure that allows human and animal waste to infiltrate water supplies. By providing laboratories with pure, contaminant-free water, benchtop purifiers support accurate testing and identification of disease-causing microorganisms, which is crucial for effective disease prevention and treatment.

For example, in September 2024, the World Health Organization reported a 13% increase in cholera cases during 2023, accompanied by a 71% rise in related deaths compared to 2022. This escalation in waterborne diseases highlights the urgent need for high-quality water purification in laboratories, thereby driving demand for benchtop laboratory water purifiers.

Research Activities Fueling Demand for High-Purity Water Purifiers

The surge in research activities across various scientific fields is a key growth driver for the benchtop laboratory water purifier market. Research entails thorough investigation to uncover new knowledge or deepen understanding, and with rapid technological advances, the volume of such activities continues to rise.

High-purity water is essential for producing accurate, contamination-free experimental results, which explains why increased research efforts boost the demand for these purifiers. For instance, in May 2024, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that healthcare research spending rose by 5.6% between 2022 and 2023, a sharp increase from the 0.9% growth seen in 2022. This trend underscores how expanding research initiatives propel market growth.

Regional Market Highlights and Growth Prospects

North America held the largest share of the global benchtop laboratory water purifier market in 2025, reflecting its advanced healthcare and research infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years, driven by expanding biotech industries and increasing research investments. The market report covers detailed insights into regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a well-rounded view of global developments.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%, reaching a value of $22.55 Bn by 2030. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 05, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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