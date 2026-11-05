Uganda: Parliament Approves Shs148.2 Billion Loan For Mbarara Cancer Centre

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Parliament has approved a government request to borrow up to €31.98 million from the Republic of France to build and equip a 138-bed cancer centre in Mbarara district.

The Uganda Cancer Institute's Mbarara Regional Oncology Centre will be built on 8.5 acres at the Kihumuro campus of Mbarara University of Science and Technology. The loan will cover about 95 per cent of the €33.58 million project cost, with Uganda contributing €1.6 million.

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Henry Musasizi who presented the loan request made a case for loan citing 35,968 new cancer cases and 24,629 cancer-related deaths reported annually. He said the limited availability of specialist cancer services outside Kampala made it difficult for many patients to access treatment.

The Committee on National Economy, which scrutinised the loan request, said in its report to Parliament on Wednesday, 4 November 2026 that the centre would help detect cancer earlier, reduce the cost of travel for patients and ease congestion at the Uganda Cancer Institute in Mulago.

“Cancer patients in Uganda are at higher risk of premature deaths mainly due to the lack of early detection programmes and access to essential, holistic and adequate cancer treatment. These adverse outcomes mainly affect the poor and underprivileged groups such as children with otherwise treatable cancers,” said Hon. Jane Avur Pacuto, the Chairperson of the committee.

Pacuto said the first phase of the centre will provide chemotherapy, cancer surgery and diagnostic services. It will have three operating theatres, intensive and high-dependency care beds and an imaging department equipped for CT and MRI scans, mammography, ultrasound and X-rays. The project also provides for two ambulances and specialist training in collaboration with France's Gustave Roussy Institute.

She however warned that leaving radiotherapy to the second phase would limit the centre's ability to treat patients when it opens.

“The Committee expressed concern that omitting radiotherapy from the designs and civil works in Phase 1 will limit the immediate clinical impact of the facility, as 60 percent of cancer patients require radiation therapy,” said Pacuto.

The report also flagged gaps regarding staffing and medicines, citing an Auditor General's finding that only 11 of 259 approved posts at the existing Mbarara cancer centre were filled.

It also pointed out an estimated Shs83.5 billion funding gap across the institute for cancer medicines and laboratory supplies. The committee asked government to fund recruitment and set aside its contribution to the project, with priority given to housing for specialist staff.

They also sought a performance assessment of French contractor Tyllium SAS, longer equipment warranties and quarterly reports to Parliament on construction progress, spending and delays.

The committee recommended funding for mobile cancer screening, HPV vaccination and community education. It also proposed that future expansion include shelters for outpatients and caregivers who need to stay near the centre during prolonged treatment.

Bukooli County Central MP, Hon. Solomon Silwany, said cancer touches everyone and urged Parliament to follow up on the loans it approves to establish whether the projects deliver the promised results.

The Minister of State for Primary Health Care, Dr Charles Ayume, said the loan could only cover the first phase and thus cannot finance radiotherapy.

“I would like to allay the fears of the committee that there was an omission on radiotherapy, this is not true. The amount in the loan cannot achieve everything, as government we shall start small, with basic services such as chemotherapy, surgical oncology and pathology,” Ayume said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.--br- src="" alt="Parliament of the Republic of Uganda" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo