South Africa: Make Your Mark: The Power Is In Your Hands

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Government welcomes voter participation witnessed across the country, with South Africans turning out in significant numbers to exercise their constitutional right to vote and have a say in shaping the future of their communities and the country.

Visuals of long queues on media platforms reflect democracy in action, as South Africans from all walks of life come together to make their voices heard. Voting is proceeding and voters are assured that any challenges experienced will be attended to by the relevant authorities. Government encourages voters already in queues to remain patient and follow IEC guidelines.



Government also reminds citizens that it is prohibited for a voter to take a photograph of their marked ballot paper. This restriction is necessary to protect the secrecy of the choice of voters and to avoid voters being coerced or unduly induced into making political choices.

For voters who may need identity documents to cast their vote, the Department of Home Affairs will operate all its offices from 07h00 to 21h00 to facilitate collection of identity documents and the issuance of temporary identification certificates today.

Those who have not yet voted are encouraged to make their way to avoid potential weather-related disruptions, as showers are expected in some parts of the country later in the day, while those voting in hotter areas are urged to stay hydrated, wear protective clothing and take necessary precautions against the heat.

Government calls on all South Africans to continue demonstrating the spirit of unity, tolerance and mutual respect that underpins our constitutional democracy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).