Lesotho: Government Call Upon Stakeholders To Develop Innovative And Sustainable Approaches To Tackle Climate And Environmental Challenges That Threaten The Livelihoods Of Rural Communities

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The Minister of Environment and Forestry, Honourable Thabo Mofosi, officially opened the GEF-8 Project Inception Workshop for the project titled“Nature-based Solutions for Increased Climate Resilience in Vulnerable Rural Communities of Lesotho.”

In his opening remarks, the Minister highlighted the severe and prolonged drought affecting the southwestern region of Lesotho. He said the drought, coupled with increasing land degradation, continues to threaten the environment and the livelihoods of rural communities.

Hon. Mofosi called for innovative and sustainable approaches to addressing climate change and environmental challenges. He emphasised the need to move beyond conventional interventions and adopt forward-thinking solutions that protect the environment while supporting affected communities.

The Minister also announced that the official launch of the project is scheduled for December this year. He called on all stakeholders to work together and take responsibility for ensuring that the project delivers tangible benefits to vulnerable communities.

He expressed hope that the project would strengthen cooperation between the Ministry and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), while creating opportunities for further partnerships aimed at protecting Lesotho's environment and improving rural livelihoods.

The project is implemented by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, through the Department of Soil and Water Conservation, in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF). It is expected to run for 60 months (five years).

The project aims to enhance climate resilience, restore degraded ecosystems, promote sustainable land management and improve the livelihoods of rural communities.

The workshop marks an important step towards the project's implementation, as stakeholders discuss their respective responsibilities, implementation plans and priorities to ensure its successful delivery.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.