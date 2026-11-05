Home Affairs Cuts Red Tape For Companies To Attract Investment And Create Jobs

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The Department of Home Affairs has approved 71 companies under Phase II of the Trusted Employer Scheme, cutting red tape to attract investment, unlock critical skills and support job creation in South Africa.

Following the launch of Phase II on 20 July 2026, which expanded the scheme to include strategic infrastructure projects, regional and global headquarters, and qualifying financial institutions, the Department has now concluded the assessment process.

A total of 138 companies applied to join the scheme. Successful applicants will now benefit from simplified visa processes, reduced paperwork and more predictable processing times, making it easier to access the critical international skills their businesses need.

Minister Schreiber said: "With 71 more companies now part of the Trusted Employer Scheme, we are taking another important step towards positioning Home Affairs as an enabler of economic growth. Cutting red tape and making it easier for businesses to access critical skills is essential to attracting investment, growing our economy and creating jobs for South Africans.

Together with the expansion of our Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, the Trusted Employer Scheme forms part of our broader reforms to build a fundamentally different immigration system that serves South Africa's interests.

We are demonstrating that stronger immigration security and economic growth can, and must, go hand in hand.

The ETA and our broader digital reforms are fundamentally transforming how South Africa manages immigration. By replacing manual processes with secure digital systems and biometric verification, we are closing the loopholes that enable fraud and abuse. At the same time, we are making it easier for legitimate investors and people with critical skills to contribute to our economy. Our vision is clear: an immigration system that is harder to abuse, but easier to access for those who contribute to South Africa's growth and prosperity.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.