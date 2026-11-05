Freddy X Google Health: Google Health Records Now Connect To Chatgpt, Claude And Other AI Assistants Through Freddy

MENAFN - GetNews) reThrive Labs LLC has added a direct Google Health connection to freddy, so Fitbit and Pixel Watch records such as sleep stages, heart rate, HRV and workouts can be used in ChatGPT, Claude, Grok and other AI assistants.

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - November 5, 2026 - reThrive Labs LLC, the company behind freddy, a hosted MCP server for personal health data, has released a direct connection to Google Health. The connection became available to all freddy users on November 2, 2026, following limited early access that opened on September 11, 2026.

Google Health holds records from Fitbit and Pixel Watch devices, phones, manual logs and apps that share with it. With the new connection, a freddy user signs in with the Google account that holds those records and chooses which categories to share: activity and fitness, sleep, health metrics and measurements, and nutrition. Records include daily totals, sleep sessions with stages, workouts with laps and splits, and measurements such as heart rate, HRV, weight and blood glucose.

Earlier history is imported as far back as the user's plan allows, and new records arrive automatically after that. The connection works on iPhone and Android, and Google Health records are kept under their own source label, apart from Apple Health or Health Connect copies.

Setup takes four steps: open Sources in freddy, select Connect on Google Health, sign in to Google and review the permissions, and return to freddy. The data can then be used in ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Gemini, Perplexity and any other MCP client. ChatGPT and Claude work on any of their own plans, free included, and Grok works on any Grok plan. Perplexity needs a paid Perplexity plan for connectors, and Gemini custom apps are available in the US only.

Once connected, people can ask the AI they already use about their own records in plain language. Example questions include "How has my deep sleep changed over the last month?", "What is my HRV trend since I started training for a race?" and "How did my workouts this week compare with last week?" Google Health records can also be compared with other connected sources, for example sleep from Google Health next to strength sessions logged in another app.

The source card in freddy lists any category that was not shared, and Update permissions adds it later. Pausing the source stops future sync without deleting stored history. Disconnecting removes the connection and its associated data from freddy, and does not delete any records in Google Health. Authorization can also be revoked in the connected-app settings of the Google account.

Security and privacy: freddy is CASA certified (Cloud Application Security Assessment), following an independent security review by TAC Security, an App Defense Alliance lab. freddy never sells user data, and deleting a freddy account deletes the health data stored with it.

"Many people have years of Fitbit and Pixel Watch records in Google Health. Now they can ask the AI they already use about that history, next to the rest of their data," said Tom Tomaszewski, founder of freddy.

Pricing: the Free plan covers one source and the last 7 days, with no card required. freddy Pro costs $49 per year for every supported source and full history.

Setup guide:

About freddy:

freddy () is a hosted MCP server from reThrive Labs LLC. More than 20,000 people actively use freddy. It connects 100+ health and wearable sources, including Garmin, Apple Health, Health Connect and Google Health, to the AI people already use, so they can ask about their own sleep, training and heart rate data instead of general advice. freddy is free to start, Pro is $49 a year, and freddy never sells user data.