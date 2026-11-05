Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire Featured On BBC Politics East As Home Care Sector Takes Centre Stage

MENAFN - GetNews)"Robert Johnstone, Managing Director of Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire, commented: "We were delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to BBC Politics East and help highlight some of the important issues facing the home care sector. Our care team works incredibly hard every day to support people across Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire, helping them remain independent, comfortable and safe in their own homes.”"Local home care provider welcomes national broadcaster's attention to the challenges facing the care sector and the importance of compassionate, person-centred support in local communities.

CAMBRIDGE - November 5, 2026 - Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire has welcomed the opportunity to feature on BBC Politics East, helping to highlight important issues facing the home care sector and recognise the dedicated professionals supporting people to live independently in their own homes.

The programme, broadcast on Sunday 18 October 2026, featured contributions involving Robert Johnstone, Managing Director of Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire, and Tsitsi Tabvuma, a Senior Carer within the organisation.

The BBC appearance provided an opportunity to bring attention to the people behind home care services and the important work carried out by care professionals throughout Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire.

Bringing the Importance of Home Care into Focus

For many people, remaining in familiar surroundings is an important part of maintaining independence, dignity and quality of life.

Professional home care in Cambridge, can make this possible by providing personalised support that reflects an individual's daily routines, preferences and changing needs.

Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire provides a range of home care services, including domiciliary care, personal care, dementia care, companionship, respite care and live-in care.

Its approach focuses on building trusted relationships between customers, their families and the care professionals who support them.

The BBC feature also provided an opportunity to recognise the dedication of frontline care workers whose contributions can sometimes go unnoticed outside the families and communities they support. Robert Johnstone, Managing Director of Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire, commented:

“I'm particularly proud of Tsitsi and the entire team for their dedication and compassion. It's wonderful to see the work of our care professionals receiving recognition, and I hope the programme helps raise greater awareness of the important role home care plays in our local communities."

Recognising the People Behind Local Care Services

Robert Johnstone and Senior Carer Tsitsi Tabvuma were among those involved in supporting the filming.

Tsitsi, who joined Caremark in 2024 and became a Senior Carer in 2025, plays an important role in supporting customers and colleagues.

Her work includes helping care professionals develop their confidence while ensuring customers feel respected, listened to and supported.

Following the programme, Robert publicly thanked the Caremark team and the BBC for highlighting some of the issues facing the home care sector.

The organisation also expressed its appreciation to the customers, families and team members who contributed to making the television feature possible.

The response from colleagues was particularly positive, with team members sharing messages of pride and encouragement following the broadcast.

For Caremark, the experience was an opportunity to recognise not only those who appeared on television but also the wider team delivering care throughout the local community.

Supporting Independence Across Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire

Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire supports individuals and families across Cambridge and surrounding communities, including Cambourne, Histon, Sawston, Great Shelford, Fulbourn, Waterbeach and other neighbouring villages.

The organisation provides flexible support tailored to individual circumstances, from companionship and assistance with everyday routines to more specialised care.

Its services can also help families who need additional support for loved ones living with dementia, recovering after a hospital stay or requiring longer-term assistance.

By providing care within people's own homes, the team aims to help customers maintain their independence, personal routines and connection to their communities.

A Positive Opportunity to Highlight the Care Profession

The appearance on BBC Politics East comes as the home care sector continues to receive attention for the essential role it plays in supporting individuals, families and communities.

For Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire, the experience reinforced the value of recognising care professionals and encouraging greater public understanding of the work they undertake.

The organisation hopes the programme will help more people appreciate the importance of quality home care and the positive difference dedicated care teams can make in everyday life.

Robert Johnstone and his colleagues remain committed to providing compassionate, reliable and person-centred care throughout Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire.

Watch the BBC Politics East Programme

The programme was broadcast on Sunday 18 October 2026 and can be accessed through BBC iPlayer, subject to availability.

BBC Politics East – 18 October 2026

About Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire

Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire is a locally operated home care provider offering personalised care and support to individuals and families throughout Cambridge and the surrounding communities.

Led by Managing Director Robert Johnstone, the organisation provides services including domiciliary care, dementia care, personal care, companionship, respite care and live-in care.

Its mission is to help people remain safe, comfortable and independent in their own homes while receiving professional support tailored to their individual needs.

The service is registered with the Care Quality Commission and holds an overall rating of Good.

Website:

Telephone: 01223 778818

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Address: Unit 7, Grange Park, Broadway, Bourn, Cambridge, CB23 2TA

Media enquiries: Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire – 01223 778818