Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market On The Rise: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, And Future Outlook Through 2034 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie, H3 Biomedicine

(Albany, New York) - November 05, 2026: DelveInsight's “Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report:

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In October 2026, Elevar Therapeutics resubmitted its New Drug Application (NDA) to the US FDA for rivoceranib in combination with camrelizumab as a first-line treatment for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The resubmission follows the FDA's July 2026 Complete Response Letter (CRL) and addresses the previously identified manufacturing-related deficiencies.

In September 2026, Acepodia announced that the US FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ACE723, a GPC3-targeted dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). This clearance allows the company to advance the candidate into Phase I clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In September 2026, The US FDA granted final approval to Omcazio, a capsule formulation of cabozantinib that can be administered irrespective of food intake. The product is authorized for commercialization in the US across applicable indications, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This approval pertains to a new formulation of an existing drug rather than a novel active agent for HCC.

In August 2026, Phase II findings from the PRODIGE 81-FFCD 2101-TRIPLET-HCC study, which assessed the addition of ipilimumab to atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with previously untreated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), were published. The results provide further insights into the potential role of intensified immunotherapy combinations in the treatment of advanced HCC.

In August 2026, The FDA has issued tentative approval for Omcazio (cabozantinib) capsules, a novel 505(b)(2) alternate-salt formulation of cabozantinib developed by Handa Pharmaceuticals, for multiple oncology indications. Omcazio is approved for use in adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) as both a standalone treatment and in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) as first-line therapy. It is also indicated for adults with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have previously received sorafenib (Nexavar), as well as for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic well-differentiated extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (epNETs).

In July 2026, The U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Elevar Therapeutics for its New Drug Application seeking approval of the rivoceranib and camrelizumab combination as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. The agency's decision was not related to the therapy's clinical efficacy or safety data, which the FDA had previously recognized as sufficient, but instead stemmed from manufacturing deficiencies identified during a current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection at a facility involved in the production of rivoceranib.

In April 2026, AstraZeneca announced positive results from the Phase III EMERALD-3 trial evaluating durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus tremelimumab (Imjudo), with lenvatinib and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), in patients with unresectable HCC eligible for embolization. The combination demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with TACE alone, alongside a favorable trend in OS.

In February 2026, The FDA granted Fast Track designation to irpagratinib, an investigational FGFR4 inhibitor, for patients with advanced HCC exhibiting FGF19 overexpression who have previously received immune checkpoint inhibitors and multitargeted kinase inhibitors. The therapy is being investigated as a biomarker-directed treatment option

In February 2026, The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to irpagratinib for the treatment of previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) characterized by FGF19 overexpression. Patients with advanced HCC typically have limited therapeutic options once standard treatments fail. In a press announcement, Abbisko Therapeutics reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded Fast Track status to its investigational agent irpagratinib (ABSK-011) for individuals with advanced HCC whose tumors overexpress fibroblast growth factor 19 (FGF19) and who have already been treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and multi-targeted kinase inhibitors (mTKIs).

In September 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved KEYTRUDA QLEX, a subcutaneous formulation of pembrolizumab combined with berahyaluronidase alfa, for adult patients across most KEYTRUDA® solid tumor indications. Utilizing Alteogen Inc.'s hyaluronidase technology, KEYTRUDA QLEX is designed for administration by healthcare professionals and is anticipated to be available in the U.S. by late September.

In September 2025, Lion TCR, a clinical-stage biotech firm, announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance to initiate Phase 1b/2 trials of its proprietary TCR-T cell therapy, LioCyx-M004, in patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB). This IND approval represents the third key regulatory milestone for LioCyx-M004, following its earlier Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations for treating hepatitis B virus-associated hepatocellular carcinoma (HBV-HCC).

In July 2025, Zymeworks Inc. revealed that the U.S. FDA has approved the IND application for ZW251, a new antibody-drug conjugate aimed at glypican-3, intended for treating hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In July 2025, Sirtex Medical reported that the FDA has approved SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres for the treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), making it the only radioembolization therapy in the U.S. authorized for both HCC and liver metastases from colorectal cancer.

In April 2025, Mursla Bio was granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for EvoLiver, a dynamic biopsy blood test leveraging organ-specific extracellular vesicles (EVs) to monitor hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients with high-risk cirrhosis.

In April 2025, The FDA has granted full approval to the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab as a first-line treatment for adults with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The approval is based on results from the Phase III CheckMate 9DW study (NCT04039607), which showed that the dual immunotherapy regimen delivered a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival benefit compared with physician-selected monotherapy using sorafenib (Nexavar) or lenvatinib (Lenvima).

In February 2025, The FDA granted fast track designation to RZ-001, an RNA substitution enzyme-based cancer gene therapy, for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to an announcement from Rznomics Inc. Additionally, RZ-001 has received investigational new drug approval for glioblastoma (GBM) from both the FDA and South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, and it has been approved for compassionate use under the FDA's expanded access program for this condition.

In January 2025, Tempest Therapeutics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to amezalpat (TPST-1120), an oral, small molecule, selective PPAR⍺ antagonist for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Iterion Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology, is currently enrolling participants for a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial involving their lead compound, tegavivint. This trial is targeting patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have experienced treatment failure with at least one line of systemic therapy. Tegavivint is a small molecule inhibitor of Transducin beta-like protein 1 (TBL1), which is a downstream target in the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, in the 7MM the ASR incident rate of liver cancer is 7.4/100,000 which is estimated to be around 135,533 new cases in 2020

According to the Global cancer observatory, in the Japan the ASR incident rate of liver cancer is 10.4/100,000 which is estimated to be around 45,663 new cases diagnosed in 2020 and the ASR mortality rate of liver cancer is 4.8/100,000 which is estimated to be around 28,155 number of deaths in 2020

According to the Global cancer observatory in the United kingdom the ASR incident rate of liver cancer is 5.3/100,000 which is estimated to be around 8,156 new cases diagnosed in 2020 and the ASR mortality rate of liver cancer is 4.1/100,000 which is estimated to be around 7,061 number of deaths in 2020

Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies: Saronic Biotechnology, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Exelixis, Tvardi Therapeutics, Portage Biotech Inc., MoAMiNA Therapeutics Limited, SOTIO Biotech Inc., Surface Oncology, Virogin Biotech Ltd., Innovent Biologics, Beijing ShenogenPharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd, Can-Fite, CStone Pharmaceuticals, H 3 Biomedicine Inc, Genoscience Pharma, Kymab Limited, Exelixis, and others

Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies: SBI 1997, HFB-301001, STP 705, XL092, TTI-101, PORT-7, MTL-CEBPA, SOT101, SRF388, VG161, IBI310, Icaritin, Namodenoson(CF102), CS1003, H3B-6527, GNS561, KY1044, Cabozantinib, amd others

Of the emerging therapies, and combination therapies one of the most anticipated product to get launched is cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab. Apart from this, several othermolecules are in mid to late stage such as DKN-01, Cabozantinib S-malate with Pembrolizumab,H3B-6527, and others.

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market dynamics.