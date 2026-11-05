Senate President Slams Terrorist Attack On PSD Officers In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez slammed the terrorist attack near the Sri Lankan Embassy in Amman on Thursday, which killed Corporal Jawad Salayta and injured Second Lieutenant Firas Ananzeh of the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

Ina statement, Fayez denounced the assault as a "heinous crime," demanding the maximum legal penalty for the perpetrator, stating that terrorists and extremists must face "severe punishment." He called on Jordanians to remain vigilant and report anyone suspected of harboring extremist, takfiri, or Daesh-aligned ideology to security agencies.

He also urged "strict, deterrent" measures against provocateurs, hate speech promoters, and those pursuing suspicious agendas that threaten Jordan's national principles and social fabric.

Warning that national security remains an "red line," Fayez urged all Jordanians to guard against attempts by extremist and subversive elements to disrupt the Kingdom's stability.

Fayez condoled the fallen corporal's family, wishing a full and speedy recovery to the injured officer.

//Petra// HA