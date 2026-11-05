PSD Warns Against Sharing Amman Terror Attack Footage
Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned Jordanians on Thursday against publishing or sharing photos and videos of the terrorist attack that claimed the life of Corporal Jawad Salayta, affirming violators will face legal prosecution across all media and messaging platforms.
The Cybercrime Unit already identified "numerous" posts containing footage and photos of the incident, according to a PSD spokesperson.
The unit said circulation of the content "disregards dignity of the fallen officer and disrespects his family's grief." The Cybercrime Unit is "actively" tracking individuals who post or redistribute digital content related to the attack across social media and messaging apps, affirming offenders will be arrested and referred to the judiciary to take legal action.
//Petra// HA
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