Lower House Speaker, IPU Chief Discuss Parliamentary Ties, Palestinian Cause

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker Ibrahim Tarawneh and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General Anda Filip met on Thursday to discuss expanding parliamentary cooperation, exchanging expertise, and coordinating on shared global issues.

During the meeting held at the House's headquarters in Amman, Tarawneh said Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, achieved major progress in bolstering democracy, human rights, peace, tolerance, and moderation through ongoing parliamentary modernization and political reform.

He pointed to the role of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering international dialogue, protecting freedom of expression, and rejecting violence and extremism.

Addressing the Palestinian cause, Tarawneh called for intensified international parliamentary action to champion Palestinian self-determination, statehood, civilian protection, and humanitarian aid access.

Turning to the recent terrorist Hmoud Church attack in southern Karak governorate, Tarawneh said Jordan remains "resilient against all attempts to undermine its national unity, security, and social cohesion." Filip, for her part, congratulated Tarawneh on his election as House Speaker, lauding Jordan's role in promoting regional stability and peaceful coexistence.

She condoled victims of the Hmoud Church attack, voicing the IPU's rejection of terrorism and violence.

Filip also noted that the Palestinian issue remains "central" to the IPU's agenda, pointing to the union's continued advocacy for Palestinian rights and support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

//Petra// HA