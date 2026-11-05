Woman Reported Missing After Russian Attack On Komyshuvakha Found Alive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia region police told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Police explained that the woman had not been in contact with her relatives since the airstrike on the settlement on November 2. Her family contacted law enforcement officers and asked for help locating her.

Today, police found the 56-year-old woman. She was not injured and is doing well.

Death toll from Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha rises to 43 – Zelensky

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the death toll from the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region had risen to 43.

Search and rescue operations are continuing for the fourth consecutive day, he added.

Russian forces dropped nine aerial bombs on an underground school in Komyshuvakha that was being used as a resilience center. The strike occurred while humanitarian aid was being distributed there.